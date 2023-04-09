Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

9 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 8 0 1.000 _
New York 5 3 .625 3
Toronto 5 3 .625 3
Baltimore 4 4 .500 4
Boston 4 4 .500 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 2 .750 _
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Chicago 4 5 .444
Kansas City 3 6 .333
Detroit 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 _
Texas 4 4 .500 ½
Seattle 4 5 .444 1
Houston 3 6 .333 2
Oakland 2 6 .250

___

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Argentina empató 1-1 ante Paraguay, finalizó líder del grupo B y extendió su invicto en el Sudamericano Sub 17

Taylor Swift y Joe Alwyn se habrían separado de “forma amistosa” y las redes estallaron

Los aceites esenciales, ¿tienen fecha de vencimiento?

