AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|69
|43
|17
|5
|4
|95
|207
|171
|Providence
|69
|42
|17
|8
|2
|94
|207
|188
|Springfield
|69
|36
|25
|3
|5
|80
|219
|202
|Charlotte
|69
|36
|25
|5
|3
|80
|221
|211
|Lehigh Valley
|69
|37
|26
|3
|3
|80
|211
|209
|Hartford
|70
|34
|25
|4
|7
|79
|223
|214
|Bridgeport
|69
|32
|29
|7
|1
|72
|224
|238
|WB/Scranton
|69
|26
|30
|7
|6
|65
|187
|211
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|69
|41
|22
|4
|2
|88
|217
|210
|Rochester
|69
|35
|25
|6
|3
|79
|225
|221
|Syracuse
|69
|34
|25
|6
|4
|78
|239
|226
|Utica
|69
|33
|26
|6
|4
|76
|204
|211
|Laval
|69
|30
|29
|7
|3
|70
|244
|241
|Cleveland
|68
|31
|30
|5
|2
|69
|212
|244
|Belleville
|69
|29
|30
|6
|4
|68
|217
|245
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|68
|38
|18
|9
|3
|88
|253
|195
|Milwaukee
|69
|40
|23
|4
|2
|86
|230
|201
|Manitoba
|68
|35
|24
|5
|4
|79
|211
|211
|Iowa
|69
|33
|26
|5
|5
|76
|204
|204
|Rockford
|68
|32
|27
|5
|4
|73
|200
|224
|Chicago
|68
|32
|28
|5
|3
|72
|210
|230
|Grand Rapids
|69
|28
|33
|4
|4
|64
|191
|247
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|69
|50
|15
|3
|1
|104
|252
|166
|Coachella Valley
|68
|47
|15
|4
|2
|100
|250
|182
|Colorado
|70
|38
|22
|7
|3
|86
|203
|185
|Abbotsford
|69
|38
|24
|3
|4
|83
|221
|199
|Ontario
|69
|34
|29
|5
|1
|74
|201
|199
|Bakersfield
|69
|34
|31
|2
|2
|72
|201
|208
|Tucson
|70
|30
|31
|8
|1
|69
|214
|237
|San Jose
|70
|29
|34
|2
|5
|65
|197
|244
|Henderson
|68
|26
|37
|0
|5
|57
|187
|212
|San Diego
|70
|20
|47
|2
|1
|43
|178
|274
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Cleveland 5, Laval 4
Hartford 6, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Utica 5, Toronto 0
Hershey 3, Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2
Providence 3, WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 4, Iowa 1
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2
Texas 7, Tucson 3
Abbotsford 4, Ontario 3
Calgary 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Henderson 4, Bakersfield 3
Saturday's Games
Hershey 5, Charlotte 2
Laval 5, Syracuse 3
Rochester 5, Utica 1
WB/Scranton 8, Bridgeport 2
Belleville 3, Cleveland 1
Hartford 5, Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3
Iowa 3, Chicago 2
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 1
Coachella Valley 2, Bakersfield 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Calgary 3, San Diego 2
Ontario 2, Abbotsford 1
Texas 5, Tucson 4
Sunday's Games
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.