Scottish Results

8 Abr, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 3
Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 1
Rangers 2, Dundee United 0
St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1
St Mirren FC 3, Livingston FC 0
Sunday's Match
Ross County 0, Celtic 2
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 3, Rangers 2
Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0
Hearts 0, St Mirren FC 2
Motherwell 3, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 0, Ross County 2
Sunday's Match
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 7 a.m.
Friday's Match
Ross County vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC vs. Hearts, 7:30 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Kilmarnock vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.