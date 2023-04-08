NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167 x-Toronto 78 46 21 11 103 263 215 x-Tampa Bay 79 45 28 6 96 271 243 Florida 79 41 31 7 89 281 263 Buffalo 78 39 32 7 85 282 287 Ottawa 79 37 35 7 81 248 261 Detroit 79 35 34 10 80 238 264 Montreal 79 31 42 6 68 225 291

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 79 50 20 9 109 254 205 x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 46 21 12 104 269 213 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215 Washington 78 34 35 9 77 242 249 Philadelphia 78 29 36 13 71 210 261 Columbus 78 24 46 8 56 206 315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Dallas 79 44 21 14 102 273 215 x-Colorado 77 47 24 6 100 262 212 x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213 Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218 Nashville 78 40 30 8 88 219 227 St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 Chicago 78 25 47 6 56 190 283

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Los Angeles 79 45 24 10 100 269 250 x-Seattle 78 44 26 8 96 276 245 Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246 Vancouver 78 35 36 7 77 266 290 San Jose 79 22 41 16 60 229 307 Anaheim 79 23 45 11 57 200 325

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.