NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167 x-Carolina 79 50 20 9 109 254 205 x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 46 21 12 104 269 213 x-Toronto 78 46 21 11 103 263 215 x-Tampa Bay 79 45 28 6 96 271 243 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 Florida 79 41 31 7 89 281 263 N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215 Buffalo 78 39 32 7 85 282 287 Ottawa 79 37 35 7 81 248 261 Detroit 79 35 34 10 80 238 264 Washington 78 34 35 9 77 242 249 Philadelphia 78 29 36 13 71 210 261 Montreal 79 31 42 6 68 225 291 Columbus 78 24 46 8 56 206 315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Dallas 79 44 21 14 102 273 215 x-Colorado 77 47 24 6 100 262 212 x-Los Angeles 79 45 24 10 100 269 250 x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213 x-Seattle 78 44 26 8 96 276 245 Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218 Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246 Nashville 78 40 30 8 88 219 227 St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290 Vancouver 78 35 36 7 77 266 290 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 San Jose 79 22 41 16 60 229 307 Anaheim 79 23 45 11 57 200 325 Chicago 78 25 47 6 56 190 283

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.