Agencias

NBA Glance

8 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
y-Boston 55 25 .688
x-Philadelphia 52 28 .650 3
x-New York 47 33 .588 8
Brooklyn 44 36 .550 11
Toronto 40 40 .500 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
y-Miami 43 38 .531
Atlanta 41 39 .513
Washington 35 46 .432 8
Orlando 34 46 .425
Charlotte 26 55 .321 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 22 .725
x-Cleveland 51 30 .630
Chicago 38 42 .475 20
Indiana 34 47 .420 24½
Detroit 17 64 .210 41½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 50 30 .625
New Orleans 41 39 .513 9
Dallas 38 42 .475 12
San Antonio 21 59 .263 29
Houston 21 60 .259 29½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
z-Denver 52 28 .650
Minnesota 40 40 .500 12
Oklahoma City 39 42 .481 13½
Utah 36 44 .450 16
Portland 33 47 .413 19

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
y-Sacramento 48 32 .600
x-Phoenix 45 35 .563 3
L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 6
Golden State 42 38 .525 6
L.A. Lakers 41 39 .513 7

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 118, Orlando 94

Miami 129, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio 129, Portland 127

Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98

Phoenix 119, Denver 115

Friday's Games

Houston 112, Charlotte 109

Detroit 122, Indiana 115

Washington 114, Miami 108

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

