Agencias

NBA Conference Glance

8 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 22 .725
y-Boston 55 25 .688 3
x-Philadelphia 52 28 .650 6
x-Cleveland 51 30 .630
x-New York 47 33 .588 11
Brooklyn 44 36 .550 14
y-Miami 43 38 .531 15½
Atlanta 41 39 .513 17
Toronto 40 40 .500 18
Chicago 38 42 .475 20
Washington 35 46 .432 23½
Orlando 34 46 .425 24
Indiana 34 47 .420 24½
Charlotte 26 55 .321 32½
Detroit 17 64 .210 41½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Denver 52 28 .650
y-Memphis 50 30 .625 2
y-Sacramento 48 32 .600 4
x-Phoenix 45 35 .563 7
L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 10
Golden State 42 38 .525 10
L.A. Lakers 41 39 .513 11
New Orleans 41 39 .513 11
Minnesota 40 40 .500 12
Oklahoma City 39 42 .481 13½
Dallas 38 42 .475 14
Utah 36 44 .450 16
Portland 33 47 .413 19
San Antonio 21 59 .263 31
Houston 21 60 .259 31½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 118, Orlando 94

Miami 129, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio 129, Portland 127

Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98

Phoenix 119, Denver 115

Friday's Games

Houston 112, Charlotte 109

Detroit 122, Indiana 115

Washington 114, Miami 108

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

