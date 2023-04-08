NBA Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|58
|22
|.725
|—
|y-Boston
|55
|25
|.688
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|52
|28
|.650
|6
|x-Cleveland
|51
|30
|.630
|7½
|x-New York
|47
|33
|.588
|11
|Brooklyn
|44
|36
|.550
|14
|y-Miami
|43
|38
|.531
|15½
|Atlanta
|41
|39
|.513
|17
|Toronto
|40
|40
|.500
|18
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|20
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|23½
|Orlando
|34
|46
|.425
|24
|Indiana
|34
|47
|.420
|24½
|Charlotte
|26
|55
|.321
|32½
|Detroit
|17
|64
|.210
|41½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Denver
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|y-Memphis
|50
|30
|.625
|2
|y-Sacramento
|48
|32
|.600
|4
|x-Phoenix
|45
|35
|.563
|7
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|38
|.525
|10
|Golden State
|42
|38
|.525
|10
|L.A. Lakers
|41
|39
|.513
|11
|New Orleans
|41
|39
|.513
|11
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|.500
|12
|Oklahoma City
|39
|42
|.481
|13½
|Dallas
|38
|42
|.475
|14
|Utah
|36
|44
|.450
|16
|Portland
|33
|47
|.413
|19
|San Antonio
|21
|59
|.263
|31
|Houston
|21
|60
|.259
|31½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 118, Orlando 94
Miami 129, Philadelphia 101
San Antonio 129, Portland 127
Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98
Phoenix 119, Denver 115
Friday's Games
Houston 112, Charlotte 109
Detroit 122, Indiana 115
Washington 114, Miami 108
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.