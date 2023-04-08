Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Kansas City San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 37 5 12 5 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1 Olivares lf 3 1 1 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Melendez rf 4 1 2 0 Conforto rf 5 1 2 0 Perez c 3 1 1 3 Davis 3b 4 1 2 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 Pederson dh 3 0 1 1 Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski lf 4 0 1 0 Eaton pr 0 1 0 0 Estrada 2b 4 2 2 1 Lopez 3b 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 2 2 Duffy 2b 2 0 0 0 Sabol c 4 0 0 0 Massey ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Johnson cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 001 131 — 6 San Francisco 000 401 000 — 5

E_Duffy (1). DP_Kansas City 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, San Francisco 6. 2B_Melendez (2), Pasquantino (2), Davis (1), Estrada (2). HR_Witt Jr. (2), Reyes (2), Perez (2), Wade Jr. (1). SF_Pederson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer 6 8 5 5 0 4 Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2 Clarke W,1-0 1 3 0 0 0 3 Chapman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Manaea 6 3 1 1 1 8 Stripling BS,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 Brebbia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Doval L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Manaea (Perez). WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:23. A_35,126 (41,915).