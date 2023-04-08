Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

8 Abr, 2023
Kansas City San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 37 5 12 5
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1
Olivares lf 3 1 1 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0
Melendez rf 4 1 2 0 Conforto rf 5 1 2 0
Perez c 3 1 1 3 Davis 3b 4 1 2 0
Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 Pederson dh 3 0 1 1
Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski lf 4 0 1 0
Eaton pr 0 1 0 0 Estrada 2b 4 2 2 1
Lopez 3b 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 2 2
Duffy 2b 2 0 0 0 Sabol c 4 0 0 0
Massey ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Johnson cf 3 0 0 0
Dozier 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Isbel cf 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 001 131 6
San Francisco 000 401 000 5

E_Duffy (1). DP_Kansas City 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, San Francisco 6. 2B_Melendez (2), Pasquantino (2), Davis (1), Estrada (2). HR_Witt Jr. (2), Reyes (2), Perez (2), Wade Jr. (1). SF_Pederson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 6 8 5 5 0 4
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2
Clarke W,1-0 1 3 0 0 0 3
Chapman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Manaea 6 3 1 1 1 8
Stripling BS,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1
Brebbia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doval L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Manaea (Perez). WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:23. A_35,126 (41,915).

