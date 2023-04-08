Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 302 010 — 6 9 1 Baltimore 022 001 20x — 7 10 0

Schmidt, Hamilton (4), Marinaccio (6), J.Cordero (7), W.Peralta (8) and Trevino; Kremer, Gillaspie (6), Coulombe (6), Ci.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Ci.Pérez 1-0. L_Marinaccio 0-1. Sv_Bautista (3). HRs_New York, F.Cordero (1).

___

Seattle 000 023 000 — 5 10 0 Cleveland 101 100 000 — 3 7 0

Gilbert, Murfee (5), Gott (6), Brash (7), Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Civale, Sandlin (6), Herrin (7), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Murfee 1-1. L_Civale 1-1. Sv_Sewald (1). HRs_Seattle, Rodríguez (2).

___

Houston 001 000 000 1 — 2 5 0 Minnesota 000 001 000 2 — 3 11 0

(10 innings)

Urquidy, B.Abreu (6), R.Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9), Stanek (10) and Maldonado; S.Gray, Jax (8), J.Duran (9), J.López (10) and Vázquez. W_J.López 1-0. L_Stanek 1-1.

___

Oakland 011 010 101 — 5 12 0 Tampa Bay 062 000 01x — 9 10 0

Waldichuk, Oller (4) and Langeliers; Eflin, Faucher (7), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Waldichuk 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Noda (2), Langeliers (1). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (2), Paredes (2), Margot (1), Bethancourt (1), Franco (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 3 0 Chicago 000 101 00x — 2 6 0

Eovaldi, Ragans (6), Kennedy (8) and Garver; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart. W_Stroman 2-0. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Fulmer (1).

___

Chicago 104 020 002 — 9 11 1 Pittsburgh 021 450 01x — 13 19 0

Giolito, Diekman (5), Lambert (5), Scholtens (6) and Grandal; R.Hill, Moreta (5), Crowe (7) and Delay. W_Moreta 1-0. L_Diekman 0-1. Sv_Crowe (1). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (4), Burger (1), Colás (1). Pittsburgh, C.Santana (1), Reynolds (5).

___

Kansas City 010 100 010 — 3 9 0 San Francisco 010 000 000 — 1 5 1

B.Keller, Yarbrough (6), Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Perez; Cobb, Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and R.Pérez, Sabol. W_B.Keller 1-1. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Barlow (1). HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (1), Perez (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 000 000 030 — 3 6 1 New York 002 101 23x — 9 6 0

E.Cabrera, Brazoban (3), Nardi (4), M.Barnes (6), Scott (7), Castano (8) and Fortes; Megill, Ottavino (7), D.Santana (8), B.Raley (8), D.Reyes (9) and Nido. W_Megill 2-0. L_E.Cabrera 0-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (2). New York, S.Marte (1), Lindor (1), Alonso (4).

___

Cincinnati 000 011 000 — 2 6 0 Philadelphia 010 010 21x — 5 10 0

Greene, Young (5), Law (7), Sanmartin (7) and Stephenson; Wheeler, Bellatti (6), G.Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_G.Soto 1-1. L_Law 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1), Sosa (1).

___

San Diego 210 011 000 — 5 7 1 Atlanta 003 010 000 — 4 6 0

N.Martinez, Honeywell Jr. (5), L.García (7), Hader (9) and Au.Nola; Shuster, Tonkin (5), J.Jiménez (7), Chavez (8), Luetge (9) and S.Murphy. W_Honeywell Jr. 1-0. L_Tonkin 0-1. Sv_Hader (2). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (2).

___

St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0 5 0 Milwaukee 002 001 10x — 4 9 0

Flaherty, Pallante (6), J.Hicks (7), Naughton (8), Stratton (8) and Wills.Contreras; Woodruff, Payamps (6), Varland (7), Milner (7), Bush (8), B.Wilson (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Woodruff 1-0. L_Flaherty 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (1).

___

Washington 222 020 020 — 10 19 0 Colorado 010 100 300 — 5 10 1

Gore, E.Ramírez (7), Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Ureña, Blach (3), Bird (6), Lamet (8), Hand (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gore 2-0. L_Ureña 0-2. HRs_Washington, Call (1), Candelario (2). Colorado, McMahon (2).

___

Los Angeles 110 100 000 — 3 5 0 Arizona 101 002 02x — 6 10 0

Kershaw, Graterol (7), Almonte (8), S.Miller (8) and A.Barnes; Bumgarner, Jameson (5), M.Castro (8), M.Castro (9), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_Jameson 2-0. L_Kershaw 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (2), C.Taylor (2). Arizona, Longoria (2), Carroll (2).