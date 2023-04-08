Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|302
|010
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|022
|001
|20x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Schmidt, Hamilton (4), Marinaccio (6), J.Cordero (7), W.Peralta (8) and Trevino; Kremer, Gillaspie (6), Coulombe (6), Ci.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Ci.Pérez 1-0. L_Marinaccio 0-1. Sv_Bautista (3). HRs_New York, F.Cordero (1).
___
|Seattle
|000
|023
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|100
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Gilbert, Murfee (5), Gott (6), Brash (7), Muñoz (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Civale, Sandlin (6), Herrin (7), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Murfee 1-1. L_Civale 1-1. Sv_Sewald (1). HRs_Seattle, Rodríguez (2).
___
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000
|2
|—
|3
|11
|0
(10 innings)
Urquidy, B.Abreu (6), R.Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9), Stanek (10) and Maldonado; S.Gray, Jax (8), J.Duran (9), J.López (10) and Vázquez. W_J.López 1-0. L_Stanek 1-1.
___
|Oakland
|011
|010
|101
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|062
|000
|01x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Waldichuk, Oller (4) and Langeliers; Eflin, Faucher (7), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Waldichuk 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Noda (2), Langeliers (1). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (2), Paredes (2), Margot (1), Bethancourt (1), Franco (3).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|101
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Eovaldi, Ragans (6), Kennedy (8) and Garver; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart. W_Stroman 2-0. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Fulmer (1).
___
|Chicago
|104
|020
|002
|—
|9
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|021
|450
|01x
|—
|13
|19
|0
Giolito, Diekman (5), Lambert (5), Scholtens (6) and Grandal; R.Hill, Moreta (5), Crowe (7) and Delay. W_Moreta 1-0. L_Diekman 0-1. Sv_Crowe (1). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (4), Burger (1), Colás (1). Pittsburgh, C.Santana (1), Reynolds (5).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|010
|—
|3
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
B.Keller, Yarbrough (6), Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Perez; Cobb, Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and R.Pérez, Sabol. W_B.Keller 1-1. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Barlow (1). HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (1), Perez (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|002
|101
|23x
|—
|9
|6
|0
E.Cabrera, Brazoban (3), Nardi (4), M.Barnes (6), Scott (7), Castano (8) and Fortes; Megill, Ottavino (7), D.Santana (8), B.Raley (8), D.Reyes (9) and Nido. W_Megill 2-0. L_E.Cabrera 0-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (2). New York, S.Marte (1), Lindor (1), Alonso (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|21x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Greene, Young (5), Law (7), Sanmartin (7) and Stephenson; Wheeler, Bellatti (6), G.Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_G.Soto 1-1. L_Law 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1), Sosa (1).
___
|San Diego
|210
|011
|000
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
N.Martinez, Honeywell Jr. (5), L.García (7), Hader (9) and Au.Nola; Shuster, Tonkin (5), J.Jiménez (7), Chavez (8), Luetge (9) and S.Murphy. W_Honeywell Jr. 1-0. L_Tonkin 0-1. Sv_Hader (2). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (2).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Flaherty, Pallante (6), J.Hicks (7), Naughton (8), Stratton (8) and Wills.Contreras; Woodruff, Payamps (6), Varland (7), Milner (7), Bush (8), B.Wilson (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Woodruff 1-0. L_Flaherty 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (1).
___
|Washington
|222
|020
|020
|—
|10
|19
|0
|Colorado
|010
|100
|300
|—
|5
|10
|1
Gore, E.Ramírez (7), Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Ureña, Blach (3), Bird (6), Lamet (8), Hand (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gore 2-0. L_Ureña 0-2. HRs_Washington, Call (1), Candelario (2). Colorado, McMahon (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|110
|100
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|101
|002
|02x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Kershaw, Graterol (7), Almonte (8), S.Miller (8) and A.Barnes; Bumgarner, Jameson (5), M.Castro (8), M.Castro (9), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_Jameson 2-0. L_Kershaw 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (2), C.Taylor (2). Arizona, Longoria (2), Carroll (2).