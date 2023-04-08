English Summaries

8 Abr, 2023
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Man United 2, Everton 0
Man United: Scott Mctominay (36), Anthony Martial (71).
Halftime: 1-0.
Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore (48), Ollie Watkins (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Brentford 1, Newcastle 2
Brentford: Ivan Toney (45).
Newcastle: David Raya (54), Alexander Isak (61).
Halftime: 1-0.
Fulham 0, West Ham 1
West Ham: Harrison Reed (23).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1
Bournemouth: Philip Billing (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Tottenham: Son Heung-min (10), Harry Kane (79).
Brighton: Lewis Dunk (34).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0
Wolverhampton: Matheus Nunes (31).
Halftime: 1-0.