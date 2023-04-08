Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|7
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Houston
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Seattle
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Oakland
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Miami
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Washington
|2
|6
|.250
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|2
|5
|.286
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Arizona
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 5, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9
Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 1, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9
San Diego 5, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Washington 10, Colorado 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.