Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

8 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 7 0 1.000 _ _ 7-0 W-7 4-0 3-0
Baltimore 4 3 .571 3 _ 4-3 W-1 1-0 3-3
New York 4 3 .571 3 _ 4-3 L-1 4-2 0-1
Toronto 4 3 .571 3 _ 4-3 W-3 0-0 4-3
Boston 3 4 .429 4 1 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 1-0 4-2
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 L-1 0-1 5-2
Chicago 3 5 .375 3-5 L-2 1-2 2-3
Detroit 2 5 .286 3 2 2-5 L-2 0-1 2-4
Kansas City 2 6 .250 2-6 W-1 1-6 1-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Texas 4 3 .571 ½ _ 4-3 L-1 4-2 0-1
Houston 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-1 3-4 0-1
Seattle 3 5 .375 2 3-5 W-1 2-5 1-0
Oakland 2 5 .286 2 2-5 L-2 2-4 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 L-1 1-1 5-1
New York 4 4 .500 2 _ 4-4 W-1 1-0 3-4
Miami 3 5 .375 3 1 3-5 L-1 3-4 0-1
Philadelphia 2 5 .286 2-5 W-1 1-0 1-5
Washington 2 6 .250 4 2 2-6 W-1 1-5 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-6 4-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 5 2 .714 1 +1½ 5-2 W-4 1-0 4-2
Chicago 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 W-2 2-2 1-1
Cincinnati 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 L-2 3-2 0-1
St. Louis 2 5 .286 4 2-5 L-4 2-4 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 L-1 4-2 1-1
Arizona 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 W-1 1-1 3-3
San Diego 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 W-1 3-3 1-1
San Francisco 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
Colorado 3 5 .375 2 1 3-5 L-1 1-1 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 1, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

