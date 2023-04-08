ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship Results

8 Abr, 2023
Saturday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Saturday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Jason Kubler (6), Australia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.
Frances Tiafoe (1), United States, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (8), Argentina, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Tommy Paul (2), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Marcos Giron (7), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan (4), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.