Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship Results

8 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Saturday

At River Oaks Country Club

Houston

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Red clay

HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Saturday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jason Kubler (6), Australia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (1), United States, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (8), Argentina, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Tommy Paul (2), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Marcos Giron (7), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan (4), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Liga Profesional: Racing visita a Gimnasia con el objetivo de quedar a un paso del líder River Plate

Liga Profesional: Racing visita a Gimnasia con el objetivo de quedar a un paso del líder River Plate

Hace 29 min

Con un gol de Lionel Messi, el PSG venció 2-0 al Niza y volvió al triunfo en la Ligue 1

Definió con un “escorpión” y logró el triunfo en el final del partido: el imperdible gol del Sub 18 de Manchester City

¿Qué fue de César Villaluz? campeón mundial Sub-17 y promesa de Cruz Azul

Definición de goleador y asistencia a Sergio Ramos: Messi fue clave en el triunfo que le dio aire al PSG en la Ligue 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Super Mario Bros. La Película” destrona a “Frozen 2” y se convierte en el mejor estreno de una película animada

“Super Mario Bros. La Película” destrona a “Frozen 2” y se convierte en el mejor estreno de una película animada

Hace 1 hora

Maluma y Pipe Bueno sorprendieron a fanáticas con video inédito de ellos bailando juntos

Danna García visitó Disney World y fue un personaje de “Encanto” por un día

“Indiana Jones” y otras 5 películas con estrellas rejuvenecidas mediante tecnología avanzada

La actriz Jamie Lee Curtis elogió a Karol G por criticar sus fotos para GQ

TENDENCIAS

Nuevos Mac vendrían en colores amarillo, verde o morado

Nuevos Mac vendrían en colores amarillo, verde o morado

Hace 3 horas

Inteligencia artificial genera imágenes sin afectar derechos de autor

Cómo saber qué aplicaciones he instalado en el celular

Top 5 de aplicaciones para descubrir el nombre de una canción

Este es el virus más común y peligroso de los Mac