Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

8 Abr, 2023
|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Thompson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Outman lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Carroll rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|110
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|101
|002
|02x
|—
|6
DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Betts (3), Marte (4), Longoria (2), Moreno (3). HR_Outman (2), Taylor (2), Longoria (2), Carroll (2). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Martinez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw L,1-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Miller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Bumgarner
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|6
|5
|Jameson W,2-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chafin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Kershaw (Thomas).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:28. A_30,249 (48,359).