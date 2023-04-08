Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

8 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 10 6
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Castro p-p 0 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Marte 2b 4 1 1 0
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Lewis dh 3 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 3 0 0 0 McCarthy ph-dh 1 0 0 0
M.Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 1
Thompson cf 2 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Outman lf-cf 3 1 1 1 Longoria 3b 3 2 3 1
Taylor ss 3 1 1 1 Carroll rf-lf 4 1 2 2
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1
Moreno c 4 0 2 1
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 110 100 000 3
Arizona 101 002 02x 6

DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Betts (3), Marte (4), Longoria (2), Moreno (3). HR_Outman (2), Taylor (2), Longoria (2), Carroll (2). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,1-1 6 7 4 4 2 4
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1
Almonte 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Bumgarner 4 2-3 5 3 2 6 5
Jameson W,2-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Castro H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Kershaw (Thomas).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:28. A_30,249 (48,359).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La historia del argentino que hizo más de 11 mil kilómetros para ver a Charles Leclerc: se robó la atención de la Fórmula 1 y Ferrari lo sorprendió con un regalo

La historia del argentino que hizo más de 11 mil kilómetros para ver a Charles Leclerc: se robó la atención de la Fórmula 1 y Ferrari lo sorprendió con un regalo

Hace 1 hora

John Carlin y el futuro de Messi: la opción “más razonable”, el posible destino del que no se habla y la decisión “gloriosa”

Lo mejor del inicio de la fecha 10 de la Liga Profesional: Tallares quedó como escolta de River Plate y Banfield rescató un empate increíble ante Vélez

Javier Mascherano recibió una oferta para dejar la selección argentina sub 20

De héroe a villano en 15 minutos: Acuña marcó un golazo, pero se fue expulsado en el agónico empate de Sevilla ante Celta

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Deudor incobrable: ¿cuánto le debía Don Ramón al Señor Barriga por el pago de la renta?

Deudor incobrable: ¿cuánto le debía Don Ramón al Señor Barriga por el pago de la renta?

Hace 1 hora

La nueva película de Netflix que convierte una leyenda en una mágica aventura de amistad

“Manifest”: se anunció el estreno de la segunda parte de la cuarta temporada

Se reveló el tráiler final de “Indiana Jones y el dial del destino”

¿Qué series de Disney+ tuvieron un anuncio en la Star Wars Celebration?

TENDENCIAS

En qué consiste la tendencia japonesa que propone envejecer de manera natural

En qué consiste la tendencia japonesa que propone envejecer de manera natural

Hace 1 hora

Seis consejos para recuperarse después de correr una maratón

Cómo la práctica del mindfulness puede ser beneficiosa para los cuidadores de personas

Cuatro claves para hacer huevos de Pascua caseros, según un maestro y artista chocolatero

Dia Mundial de la Empanada: la historia y los secretos de este manjar tradicional que eligen los argentinos