Argentine Standings

8 Abr, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 9 7 0 2 15 5 21
Talleres 10 6 1 3 18 8 19
Lanus 10 5 2 3 14 8 17
San Lorenzo 9 5 2 2 10 4 17
Racing Club 9 5 2 2 13 8 17
Rosario Central 9 5 2 2 13 12 17
CA Platense 10 4 4 2 14 13 16
Defensa y Justicia 9 4 3 2 11 6 15
Velez Sarsfield 10 3 5 2 15 10 14
Argentinos 9 4 2 3 10 5 14
Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 12 8 14
Newell's 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
Instituto AC Cordoba 10 3 4 3 11 12 13
Huracan 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
Godoy Cruz 9 4 0 5 7 10 12
Belgrano 9 3 3 3 5 9 12
Estudiantes 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
Tigre 9 3 2 4 10 12 11
CA Central Cordoba SE 9 3 2 4 5 10 11
Banfield 10 2 4 4 7 11 10
Sarmiento 9 2 3 4 10 11 9
Independiente 9 1 6 2 7 9 9
Barracas Central 10 2 3 5 9 16 9
Atletico Tucuman 9 1 5 3 5 10 8
Arsenal 10 2 2 6 7 14 8
Gimnasia 9 2 2 5 6 14 8
Santa Fe 9 1 4 4 6 10 7
Colon 9 0 6 3 6 10 6

___

Thursday, March 30

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday, March 31

Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3

San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0

Racing Club 2, Huracan 1

Tigre 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3

Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Banfield 0, CA Platense 2

Monday, April 3

Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Arsenal 0

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

