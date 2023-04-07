Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Glance

7 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167
x-Toronto 78 46 21 11 103 263 215
x-Tampa Bay 79 45 28 6 96 271 243
Florida 79 41 31 7 89 281 263
Buffalo 77 38 32 7 83 278 284
Ottawa 79 37 35 7 81 248 261
Detroit 78 35 33 10 80 237 259
Montreal 79 31 42 6 68 225 291

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 78 50 19 9 109 251 201
x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218
x-N.Y. Rangers 79 46 21 12 104 269 213
N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215
Pittsburgh 79 39 30 10 88 253 255
Washington 78 34 35 9 77 242 249
Philadelphia 77 29 35 13 71 209 257
Columbus 78 24 46 8 56 206 315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 76 46 24 6 98 256 210
x-Dallas 77 42 21 14 98 267 213
x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213
Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218
Nashville 78 40 30 8 88 219 227
St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290
Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282
Chicago 77 25 46 6 56 190 280

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 78 48 22 8 104 259 223
x-Edmonton 79 47 23 9 103 312 257
x-Los Angeles 78 45 23 10 100 267 245
Seattle 77 43 26 8 94 272 243
Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246
Vancouver 77 34 36 7 75 263 290
San Jose 77 22 39 16 60 226 295
Anaheim 78 23 45 10 56 196 320

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 3, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

