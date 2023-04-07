NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167 32-4-3 29-8-2 17-5-3 x-Toronto 78 46 21 11 103 263 215 26-8-6 20-13-5 12-7-4 x-Tampa Bay 79 45 28 6 96 271 243 27-7-5 18-21-1 11-11-1 Florida 79 41 31 7 89 281 263 23-12-4 18-19-3 17-6-2 Buffalo 77 38 32 7 83 278 284 15-20-4 23-12-3 11-12-2 Ottawa 79 37 35 7 81 248 261 22-14-3 15-21-4 14-9-1 Detroit 78 35 33 10 80 237 259 19-15-5 16-18-5 9-13-3 Montreal 79 31 42 6 68 225 291 17-20-3 14-22-3 6-17-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Carolina 78 50 19 9 109 251 201 27-10-3 23-9-6 19-6-1 x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218 23-13-4 27-8-4 17-6-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 46 21 12 104 269 213 23-12-4 23-9-8 14-9-2 N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215 23-13-3 17-17-6 15-7-2 Pittsburgh 79 39 30 10 88 253 255 23-12-5 16-18-5 10-10-5 Washington 78 34 35 9 77 242 249 17-15-6 17-20-3 11-9-4 Philadelphia 77 29 35 13 71 209 257 17-17-5 12-18-8 6-12-6 Columbus 78 24 46 8 56 206 315 15-21-2 9-25-6 6-14-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Colorado 76 46 24 6 98 256 210 21-13-5 25-11-1 17-6-1 x-Dallas 77 42 21 14 98 267 213 19-10-9 23-11-5 16-4-4 x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213 24-11-4 20-13-6 14-7-1 Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218 24-13-2 19-19-1 16-7-0 Nashville 78 40 30 8 88 219 227 21-14-4 19-16-4 8-11-4 St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290 18-16-6 19-19-1 9-13-1 Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282 20-14-4 7-24-9 9-11-6 Chicago 77 25 46 6 56 190 280 14-22-3 11-24-3 6-18-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Vegas 78 48 22 8 104 259 223 23-15-1 25-7-7 11-9-3 x-Edmonton 79 47 23 9 103 312 257 22-12-6 25-11-3 17-6-1 x-Los Angeles 78 45 23 10 100 267 245 25-10-4 20-13-6 13-7-3 Seattle 77 43 26 8 94 272 243 18-16-4 25-10-4 13-9-2 Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246 19-16-4 18-11-11 15-6-3 Vancouver 77 34 36 7 75 263 290 17-20-2 17-16-5 14-8-1 San Jose 77 22 39 16 60 226 295 8-20-11 14-19-5 4-11-8 Anaheim 78 23 45 10 56 196 320 12-23-3 11-22-7 7-15-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 3, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.