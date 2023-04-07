Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Friday's Major League Linescores

7 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 000 000 000 0 3 0
Chicago 000 101 00x 2 6 0

Eovaldi, Ragans (6), Kennedy (8) and Garver; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart. W_Stroman 2-0. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Fulmer (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 000 000 030 3 6 1
New York 002 101 23x 9 6 0

Cabrera, Brazoban (3), Nardi (4), Barnes (6), Scott (7), Castano (8) and Fortes; Megill, Ottavino (7), Santana (8), Raley (8), Reyes (9) and Nido. W_Megill 2-0. L_Cabrera 0-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (2). New York, Marte (1), Lindor (1), Alonso (4).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Napoli derrotó a Lecce y dio otro paso al Scudetto: cómo está la tabla y cuándo podría ser campeón

Napoli derrotó a Lecce y dio otro paso al Scudetto: cómo está la tabla y cuándo podría ser campeón

Hace 35 min

Uno de los mejores luchadores de UFC contó cómo fue el episodio de racismo que provocó su primera pelea

Murió un atleta de 26 años tras ser atacado por un oso en los Alpes italianos

Los Colibríes de Morelos, el equipo que jugó un solo torneo y que fue señalado por presuntos narco vínculos

El rotundo cambio que logró Rodrigo De Paul en Atlético de Madrid y los cuatro clubes que buscan ficharlo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿Qué series de Disney+ tuvieron un anuncio en la Star Wars Celebration?

¿Qué series de Disney+ tuvieron un anuncio en la Star Wars Celebration?

Hace 12 min

Llegó a HBO Max “El teléfono negro”, la película de terror protagonizada por Ethan Hawke

Los asesinos del rapero XXXTentacion fueron condenados a cadena perpetua

Daisy Ridley regresa como Rey a “Star Wars”

Se mostró el primer tráiler de “Ahsoka”

TENDENCIAS

La OMS cumple 75 años: los hitos y los desafíos de una organización clave para resguardar la salud global

La OMS cumple 75 años: los hitos y los desafíos de una organización clave para resguardar la salud global

Hace 3 horas

Un profesor de aviación reveló por qué hay que activar el modo avión en el teléfono durante el vuelo

ChatGPT sabe todo esto de mí, pero no entiende nada

De huevos de Pascua a bombones: cinco recetas sin gluten para celebrar Semana Santa

Cuáles son los mejores ratones inalámbricos