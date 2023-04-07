Friday's Major League Linescores

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 3 0 Chicago 000 101 00x — 2 6 0

Eovaldi, Ragans (6), Kennedy (8) and Garver; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart. W_Stroman 2-0. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Fulmer (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 000 000 030 — 3 6 1 New York 002 101 23x — 9 6 0

Cabrera, Brazoban (3), Nardi (4), Barnes (6), Scott (7), Castano (8) and Fortes; Megill, Ottavino (7), Santana (8), Raley (8), Reyes (9) and Nido. W_Megill 2-0. L_Cabrera 0-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (2). New York, Marte (1), Lindor (1), Alonso (4).