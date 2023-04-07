Friday's Major League Linescores

7 Abr, 2023
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|101
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Eovaldi, Ragans (6), Kennedy (8) and Garver; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (7), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart. W_Stroman 2-0. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Fulmer (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|002
|101
|23x
|—
|9
|6
|0
Cabrera, Brazoban (3), Nardi (4), Barnes (6), Scott (7), Castano (8) and Fortes; Megill, Ottavino (7), Santana (8), Raley (8), Reyes (9) and Nido. W_Megill 2-0. L_Cabrera 0-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (2). New York, Marte (1), Lindor (1), Alonso (4).