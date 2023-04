At least seven people wounded in Tel Aviv attack

Start: 07 Apr 2023 19:26 GMT

End: 07 Apr 2023 20:26 GMT

TEL AVIV - Several people were wounded in an attack in Tel Aviv on Friday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com