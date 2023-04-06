American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Kansas City
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Seattle
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
___
Tuesday's Games
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Wednesday's Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Texas 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 8, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3
Toronto 3, Kansas City 0
Thursday's Games
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday's Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.