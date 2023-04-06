Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

6 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _
New York 4 2 .667 2
Baltimore 3 3 .500 3
Toronto 3 3 .500 3
Boston 2 4 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 3 3 .500
Detroit 2 4 .333
Kansas City 1 5 .167

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _
Texas 4 2 .667 _
Houston 3 4 .429
Oakland 2 4 .333 2
Seattle 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday's Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday's Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Texas 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, Kansas City 0

Thursday's Games

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

