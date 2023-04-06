Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
AHL Glance

6 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 67 41 16 8 2 92 201 182
Hershey 67 41 17 5 4 91 199 167
Springfield 67 36 23 3 5 80 214 195
Charlotte 67 36 23 5 3 80 217 201
Lehigh Valley 67 35 26 3 3 76 202 204
Hartford 68 32 25 4 7 75 212 209
Bridgeport 67 32 27 7 1 72 220 224
WB/Scranton 67 25 29 7 6 63 178 206

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 68 41 21 4 2 88 217 205
Syracuse 67 34 24 5 4 77 234 218
Rochester 67 33 25 6 3 75 217 218
Utica 67 32 25 6 4 74 198 206
Laval 67 29 28 7 3 68 235 233
Cleveland 66 30 29 5 2 67 206 237
Belleville 68 28 30 6 4 66 214 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 66 36 18 9 3 84 241 188
Milwaukee 67 39 22 4 2 84 223 197
Manitoba 66 34 23 5 4 77 206 205
Iowa 67 32 25 5 5 74 200 198
Rockford 66 31 26 5 4 71 196 217
Chicago 66 31 28 4 3 69 204 226
Grand Rapids 67 27 32 4 4 62 185 242

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 67 48 15 3 1 100 245 162
Coachella Valley 67 46 15 4 2 98 248 181
Colorado 68 36 22 7 3 82 195 182
Abbotsford 67 37 23 3 4 81 216 194
Bakersfield 67 34 29 2 2 72 197 202
Ontario 67 33 29 4 1 71 196 194
Tucson 68 30 30 7 1 68 207 225
San Jose 68 29 33 1 5 64 194 236
Henderson 67 25 37 0 5 55 183 209
San Diego 68 20 45 2 1 43 174 267

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 2, Toronto 1

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 1, Belleville 0

Providence 3, Hershey 1

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5

Bakersfield 3, Colorado 0

Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 1

Henderson 5, Tucson 4

San Jose 6, San Diego 3

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

