Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 000 020 000 — 2 2 1 Texas 200 002 10x — 5 9 1

G.Rodriguez, Voth (6), Akin (7), Baker (8) and Rutschman; deGrom, W.Smith (7), J.Hernández (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Voth 0-1. Sv_Leclerc (1). HRs_Texas, Jung (2).

___

Detroit 001 000 010 — 2 7 1 Houston 020 200 22x — 8 11 0

E.Rodriguez, G.Hill (5), T.Alexander (7) and Haase; Javier, B.Abreu (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Salazar. W_Javier 1-0. L_E.Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Houston, McCormick (1), Tucker (3), Peña (1).

___

Cleveland 000 002 200 2 — 6 9 0 Oakland 000 000 040 0 — 4 4 2

(10 innings)

Gaddis, Sandlin (7), Herrin (8), Morgan (9), Clase (10) and Gallagher, Viloria; Muller, Acevedo (6), Martínez (7), Familia (9), Jackson (10) and Langeliers, Ca.Pérez. W_Morgan 1-0. L_Jackson 0-1. Sv_Clase (2). HRs_Oakland, Noda (1), Aguilar (1).

___

Los Angeles 020 000 200 — 4 5 0 Seattle 100 000 200 — 3 8 0

Ohtani, Ma.Moore (7), Herget (7), Quijada (9) and O'Hoppe; Flexen, Brash (6), D.Castillo (7), Muñoz (7), Murfee (8), Gott (9) and Raleigh. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Flexen 0-1. Sv_Quijada (1). HRs_Los Angeles, O'Hoppe (2).

___

Toronto 000 001 020 — 3 10 0 Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 2 0

Manoah, Swanson (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Greinke, Clarke (7), Coleman (9) and Perez. W_Manoah 1-0. L_Greinke 0-2. Sv_Romano (3). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 000 000 110 — 2 5 0 New York 100 001 20x — 4 9 0

Nola, Soto (7), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto; Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Cole 2-0. L_Nola 0-1. Sv_Holmes (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (2). New York, Trevino (1).

___

Tampa Bay 012 003 100 — 7 11 0 Washington 010 100 000 — 2 6 1

McClanahan, Poche (7), Cleavinger (8), R.Thompson (9) and Mejía; Corbin, Th.Ward (7), Banda (9) and K.Ruiz. W_McClanahan 2-0. L_Corbin 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (2), H.Ramírez (1).

___

Minnesota 000 000 101 — 2 6 0 Miami 100 000 04x — 5 7 1

P.López, Jax (8), Thielbar (8) and Jeffers; Luzardo, Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Floro 1-0. L_Jax 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (3).

___

Pittsburgh 000 101 200 — 4 9 0 Boston 000 000 100 — 1 5 2

M.Keller, Zastryzny (8), Underwood Jr. (9) and Delay; Kluber, Schreiber (6), Ort (7), Bleier (8), Z.Kelly (9) and C.Wong, McGuire. W_M.Keller 1-0. L_Kluber 0-2. Sv_Underwood Jr. (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, C.Santana (1).

___

San Francisco 010 000 002 — 3 4 1 Chicago 200 020 30x — 7 13 1

Webb, Hjelle (6), S.Alexander (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez; Cease, Diekman (6), Bummer (7), R.López (7), Lambert (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Cease 1-0. L_Webb 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Davis (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 310 100 000 — 5 10 0 St. Louis 000 000 101 — 2 6 0

Elder, Tonkin (7), Lee (8), McHugh (8), Chavez (9) and d'Arnaud; Mikolas, Naughton (7), Stratton (8) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras. W_Elder 1-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. Sv_Chavez (1). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (3). St. Louis, J.Walker (1).

___

New York 103 020 000 — 6 7 0 Milwaukee 040 020 001 — 7 10 0

D.Peterson, Dr.Smith (5), Curtiss (6), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez, Nido; Burnes, Milner (5), Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_D.Williams 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (3). Milwaukee, Wiemer (1), Mitchell (3).