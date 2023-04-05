Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|2
|1
|Texas
|200
|002
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|1
G.Rodriguez, Voth (6), Akin (7), Baker (8) and Rutschman; deGrom, W.Smith (7), J.Hernández (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Voth 0-1. Sv_Leclerc (1). HRs_Texas, Jung (2).
___
|Detroit
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Houston
|020
|200
|22x
|—
|8
|11
|0
E.Rodriguez, G.Hill (5), T.Alexander (7) and Haase; Javier, B.Abreu (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Salazar. W_Javier 1-0. L_E.Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Houston, McCormick (1), Tucker (3), Peña (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|200
|2
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|040
|0
|—
|4
|4
|2
(10 innings)
Gaddis, Sandlin (7), Herrin (8), Morgan (9), Clase (10) and Gallagher, Viloria; Muller, Acevedo (6), Martínez (7), Familia (9), Jackson (10) and Langeliers, Ca.Pérez. W_Morgan 1-0. L_Jackson 0-1. Sv_Clase (2). HRs_Oakland, Noda (1), Aguilar (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|8
|0
Ohtani, Ma.Moore (7), Herget (7), Quijada (9) and O'Hoppe; Flexen, Brash (6), D.Castillo (7), Muñoz (7), Murfee (8), Gott (9) and Raleigh. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Flexen 0-1. Sv_Quijada (1). HRs_Los Angeles, O'Hoppe (2).
___
|Toronto
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Manoah, Swanson (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Greinke, Clarke (7), Coleman (9) and Perez. W_Manoah 1-0. L_Greinke 0-2. Sv_Romano (3). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (1).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|001
|20x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Nola, Soto (7), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto; Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Cole 2-0. L_Nola 0-1. Sv_Holmes (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (2). New York, Trevino (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|012
|003
|100
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Washington
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
McClanahan, Poche (7), Cleavinger (8), R.Thompson (9) and Mejía; Corbin, Th.Ward (7), Banda (9) and K.Ruiz. W_McClanahan 2-0. L_Corbin 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (2), H.Ramírez (1).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|04x
|—
|5
|7
|1
P.López, Jax (8), Thielbar (8) and Jeffers; Luzardo, Floro (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Floro 1-0. L_Jax 0-1. HRs_Miami, Soler (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|2
M.Keller, Zastryzny (8), Underwood Jr. (9) and Delay; Kluber, Schreiber (6), Ort (7), Bleier (8), Z.Kelly (9) and C.Wong, McGuire. W_M.Keller 1-0. L_Kluber 0-2. Sv_Underwood Jr. (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, C.Santana (1).
___
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|002
|—
|3
|4
|1
|Chicago
|200
|020
|30x
|—
|7
|13
|1
Webb, Hjelle (6), S.Alexander (7), Ty.Rogers (8) and R.Pérez; Cease, Diekman (6), Bummer (7), R.López (7), Lambert (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Cease 1-0. L_Webb 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Davis (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|310
|100
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|6
|0
Elder, Tonkin (7), Lee (8), McHugh (8), Chavez (9) and d'Arnaud; Mikolas, Naughton (7), Stratton (8) and Knizner, Wills.Contreras. W_Elder 1-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. Sv_Chavez (1). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (3). St. Louis, J.Walker (1).
___
|New York
|103
|020
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|040
|020
|001
|—
|7
|10
|0
D.Peterson, Dr.Smith (5), Curtiss (6), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Narváez, Nido; Burnes, Milner (5), Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_D.Williams 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (3). Milwaukee, Wiemer (1), Mitchell (3).