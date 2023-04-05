Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 001 101 010 — 4 11 0 Kansas City 010 000 000 — 1 4 0

Kikuchi, Y.García (6), Mayza (7), E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Bubic, C.Hernández (6), A.Garrett (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_Kikuchi 1-0. L_Bubic 0-1. Sv_Romano (2). HRs_Toronto, Varsho (1). Kansas City, F.Reyes (1).

Baltimore 052 000 000 — 7 8 0 Texas 010 001 000 — 2 7 1

Gibson, Gillaspie (8), Ci.Pérez (8) and Rutschman; Heaney, Dunning (3), Hearn (7) and Garver. W_Gibson 2-0. L_Heaney 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (2), Mateo (2). Texas, Ad.García (1), N.Lowe (1).

Detroit 100 011 021 — 6 12 0 Houston 100 100 001 — 3 10 0

Manning, Foley (6), Shreve (8), Wingenter (9) and J.Rogers; Valdez, Stanek (8), S.Martinez (9) and Maldonado. W_Manning 1-0. L_Valdez 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (1). Houston, Tucker (2).

Los Angeles 000 000 020 — 2 7 2 Seattle 100 250 30x — 11 13 1

Suarez, Barría (5) and Thaiss; L.Castillo, Brash (6), Gott (7), Sewald (8), Speier (9) and Raleigh. W_L.Castillo 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. HRs_Seattle, T.Hernández (2), Pollock (2).

Cleveland 000 210 000 — 3 8 0 Oakland 002 001 001 — 4 6 1

Bieber, Stephan (7), De Los Santos (8), Karinchak (9) and Zunino, Viloria; Sears, Z.Jackson (5), D.Jiménez (7), Moll (8), T.May (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_T.May 2-1. L_Karinchak 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Arias (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0 3 0 Miami 010 000 00x — 1 3 0

Maeda, Pagán (6), Moran (8) and Vázquez; Alcantara, and Stallings. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Maeda 0-1. HRs_Miami, Av.García (1).

Philadelphia 101 020 000 — 4 10 0 New York 000 000 001 — 1 4 0

Strahm, Bellatti (5), Alvarado (6), Brogdon (7), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Germán, King (5), A.Abreu (7), J.Cordero (9) and Higashioka. W_Bellatti 1-0. L_Germán 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (1), Marsh (1). New York, LeMahieu (1).

Tampa Bay 310 000 015 — 10 10 0 Washington 220 100 100 — 6 16 0

Fleming, Beeks (4), K.Kelly (6), R.Thompson (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Kuhl, E.Ramírez (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9), Harris (9) and Adams. W_R.Thompson 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (2), L.Raley (3), J.Lowe (1), Y.Díaz (2).

Pittsburgh 021 000 100 — 4 5 2 Boston 100 000 000 — 1 4 0

R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman; Pivetta, Winckowski (6), Brasier (9) and McGuire. W_R.Contreras 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Bednar (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Bae (1), Reynolds (4).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 000 013 040 — 8 9 1 San Diego 010 220 001 — 6 10 1

Gallen, Ginkel (7), Jameson (8) and Herrera; Darvish, Crismatt (6), D.Tapia (7), L.García (8), Honeywell Jr. (8) and Au.Nola. W_Ginkel 1-0. L_L.García 0-1. Sv_Jameson (1). HRs_San Diego, N.Cruz (1), Bogaerts (3), Grisham (2).

Chicago 100 001 631 — 12 16 0 Cincinnati 101 100 020 — 5 9 2

Wesneski, Rucker (5), Alzolay (6), Boxberger (8), Merryweather (9) and Gomes; Cessa, Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (7), Kuhnel (7), F.Cruz (9) and Stephenson. W_Alzolay 1-0. L_B.Farmer 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (2), Vosler (3), Fairchild (1).

New York 000 000 000 — 0 8 0 Milwaukee 200 003 40x — 9 13 0

Scherzer, D.Reyes (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Miley, Strzelecki (7), Milner (8), Guerra (9) and Caratini. W_Miley 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (1), B.Anderson (3), Mitchell (2).

Atlanta 211 000 000 — 4 12 0 St. Louis 000 100 000 — 1 10 0

Dodd, Chavez (6), J.Jiménez (7), Lee (7), Yates (8), Minter (9) and S.Murphy; Matz, VerHagen (6), Pallante (8), Gallegos (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Dodd 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. Sv_Minter (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (2), Arcia (1).

Colorado 000 000 002 — 2 7 0 Los Angeles 201 100 01x — 5 7 1

Márquez, Hand (6), Lawrence (7), Johnson (8) and E.Díaz; J.Urías, Ferguson (7), Graterol (8), Bickford (9), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith. W_J.Urías 2-0. L_Márquez 1-1. Sv_E.Phillips (1). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (3), Heyward (2), Muncy (1).