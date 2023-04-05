Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|001
|101
|010
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Kikuchi, Y.García (6), Mayza (7), E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Bubic, C.Hernández (6), A.Garrett (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_Kikuchi 1-0. L_Bubic 0-1. Sv_Romano (2). HRs_Toronto, Varsho (1). Kansas City, F.Reyes (1).
___
|Baltimore
|052
|000
|000
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Texas
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Gibson, Gillaspie (8), Ci.Pérez (8) and Rutschman; Heaney, Dunning (3), Hearn (7) and Garver. W_Gibson 2-0. L_Heaney 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (2), Mateo (2). Texas, Ad.García (1), N.Lowe (1).
___
|Detroit
|100
|011
|021
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|001
|—
|3
|10
|0
Manning, Foley (6), Shreve (8), Wingenter (9) and J.Rogers; Valdez, Stanek (8), S.Martinez (9) and Maldonado. W_Manning 1-0. L_Valdez 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (1). Houston, Tucker (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|7
|2
|Seattle
|100
|250
|30x
|—
|11
|13
|1
Suarez, Barría (5) and Thaiss; L.Castillo, Brash (6), Gott (7), Sewald (8), Speier (9) and Raleigh. W_L.Castillo 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. HRs_Seattle, T.Hernández (2), Pollock (2).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|002
|001
|001
|—
|4
|6
|1
Bieber, Stephan (7), De Los Santos (8), Karinchak (9) and Zunino, Viloria; Sears, Z.Jackson (5), D.Jiménez (7), Moll (8), T.May (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_T.May 2-1. L_Karinchak 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Arias (1).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|00x
|—
|1
|3
|0
Maeda, Pagán (6), Moran (8) and Vázquez; Alcantara, and Stallings. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Maeda 0-1. HRs_Miami, Av.García (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|101
|020
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|0
Strahm, Bellatti (5), Alvarado (6), Brogdon (7), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Germán, King (5), A.Abreu (7), J.Cordero (9) and Higashioka. W_Bellatti 1-0. L_Germán 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (1), Marsh (1). New York, LeMahieu (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|310
|000
|015
|—
|10
|10
|0
|Washington
|220
|100
|100
|—
|6
|16
|0
Fleming, Beeks (4), K.Kelly (6), R.Thompson (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Kuhl, E.Ramírez (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9), Harris (9) and Adams. W_R.Thompson 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (2), L.Raley (3), J.Lowe (1), Y.Díaz (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|100
|—
|4
|5
|2
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
R.Contreras, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman; Pivetta, Winckowski (6), Brasier (9) and McGuire. W_R.Contreras 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Bednar (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Bae (1), Reynolds (4).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|013
|040
|—
|8
|9
|1
|San Diego
|010
|220
|001
|—
|6
|10
|1
Gallen, Ginkel (7), Jameson (8) and Herrera; Darvish, Crismatt (6), D.Tapia (7), L.García (8), Honeywell Jr. (8) and Au.Nola. W_Ginkel 1-0. L_L.García 0-1. Sv_Jameson (1). HRs_San Diego, N.Cruz (1), Bogaerts (3), Grisham (2).
___
|Chicago
|100
|001
|631
|—
|12
|16
|0
|Cincinnati
|101
|100
|020
|—
|5
|9
|2
Wesneski, Rucker (5), Alzolay (6), Boxberger (8), Merryweather (9) and Gomes; Cessa, Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (7), Kuhnel (7), F.Cruz (9) and Stephenson. W_Alzolay 1-0. L_B.Farmer 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (2), Vosler (3), Fairchild (1).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|003
|40x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Scherzer, D.Reyes (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Miley, Strzelecki (7), Milner (8), Guerra (9) and Caratini. W_Miley 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (1), B.Anderson (3), Mitchell (2).
___
|Atlanta
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|10
|0
Dodd, Chavez (6), J.Jiménez (7), Lee (7), Yates (8), Minter (9) and S.Murphy; Matz, VerHagen (6), Pallante (8), Gallegos (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Dodd 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. Sv_Minter (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (2), Arcia (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|100
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Márquez, Hand (6), Lawrence (7), Johnson (8) and E.Díaz; J.Urías, Ferguson (7), Graterol (8), Bickford (9), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith. W_J.Urías 2-0. L_Márquez 1-1. Sv_E.Phillips (1). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (3), Heyward (2), Muncy (1).