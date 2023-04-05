N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 31 4 9 4 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 Judge cf 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Hall 1b 2 0 1 0 Torres dh 4 0 3 2 Sosa 3b-cf 2 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 1 0 0 0 Castellanos dh 3 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 0 2 0 Cabrera lf 3 1 1 0 Bohm 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 F.Cordero rf 4 0 1 0 Cave rf 1 0 0 1 Trevino c 3 1 1 2 Pache cf 2 0 0 0 Volpe ss 3 0 0 0 Harrison ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 110 — 2 New York 100 001 20x — 4

DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 6. 2B_Stott (3), Cabrera (1), LeMahieu (2), Torres (1). HR_Schwarber (2), Trevino (1). SB_Judge (1), Torres 2 (5). SF_Cave (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola L,0-1 6 7 3 3 1 5 Soto 1 1 1 1 2 3 Domínguez 1 1 0 0 0 0

New York Cole W,2-0 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 8 Loáisiga H,2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Holmes S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Nola pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Loáisiga (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:30. A_35,847 (47,309).