NHL Expanded Glance

5 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Boston 77 60 12 5 125 286 166 31-4-3 29-8-2 16-5-3
x-Toronto 77 46 21 10 102 262 213 26-8-6 20-13-4 12-7-3
x-Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231 27-7-5 18-19-1 11-11-1
Florida 77 39 31 7 85 272 260 21-12-4 18-19-3 15-6-2
Buffalo 75 37 31 7 81 270 276 15-20-4 22-11-3 10-11-2
Ottawa 77 37 34 6 80 244 251 22-14-3 15-20-3 14-8-1
Detroit 77 35 33 9 79 231 252 19-15-4 16-18-5 9-13-2
Montreal 78 30 42 6 66 219 289 16-20-3 14-22-3 6-17-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Carolina 76 49 18 9 107 248 196 26-10-3 23-8-6 19-6-1
x-New Jersey 78 49 21 8 106 271 217 22-13-4 27-8-4 16-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers 77 45 21 11 101 261 207 22-12-4 23-9-7 14-9-2
N.Y. Islanders 78 39 30 9 87 227 214 22-13-3 17-17-6 15-7-2
Pittsburgh 78 38 30 10 86 249 254 22-12-5 16-18-5 10-10-5
Washington 77 34 34 9 77 240 243 17-15-6 17-19-3 11-9-4
Philadelphia 76 29 34 13 71 207 253 17-17-5 12-17-8 6-12-6
Columbus 77 24 45 8 56 205 307 15-21-2 9-24-6 6-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Dallas 77 42 21 14 98 267 213 19-10-9 23-11-5 16-4-4
x-Minnesota 77 44 23 10 98 232 209 24-11-4 20-12-6 14-7-1
Colorado 75 45 24 6 96 252 207 21-13-5 24-11-1 17-6-1
Winnipeg 77 43 31 3 89 234 215 24-12-2 19-19-1 16-7-0
Nashville 76 38 30 8 84 213 225 19-14-4 19-16-4 8-11-4
St. Louis 77 35 35 7 77 251 286 16-16-6 19-19-1 9-13-1
Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282 20-14-4 7-24-9 9-11-6
Chicago 76 24 46 6 54 186 277 14-22-3 10-24-3 6-18-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 257 220 23-15-1 25-7-6 11-9-3
x-Los Angeles 77 45 22 10 100 266 242 25-9-4 20-13-6 13-6-3
x-Edmonton 77 45 23 9 99 306 255 22-12-6 23-11-3 15-6-1
Seattle 76 42 26 8 92 267 241 18-16-4 24-10-4 12-9-2
Calgary 77 36 26 15 87 250 241 19-15-4 17-11-11 15-6-3
Vancouver 76 34 35 7 75 261 285 17-19-2 17-16-5 14-7-1
San Jose 76 22 39 15 59 223 291 8-20-10 14-19-5 4-11-8
Anaheim 77 23 44 10 56 195 317 12-22-3 11-22-7 7-14-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Seattle 8, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Montreal 0

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

