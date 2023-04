NBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Boston 54 25 .684 — x-Philadelphia 52 27 .658 2 x-New York 46 33 .582 8 Brooklyn 43 36 .544 11 Toronto 40 39 .506 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 42 37 .532 — Atlanta 40 39 .506 2 Washington 34 45 .430 8 Orlando 34 45 .430 8 Charlotte 26 54 .325 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 57 22 .722 — x-Cleveland 50 30 .625 7½ Chicago 38 41 .481 19 Indiana 34 45 .430 23 Detroit 16 63 .203 41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Memphis 50 29 .633 — New Orleans 40 39 .506 10 Dallas 37 42 .468 13 San Antonio 20 59 .253 30 Houston 20 60 .250 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Denver 52 27 .658 — Minnesota 40 40 .500 12½ Oklahoma City 38 42 .475 14½ Utah 36 43 .456 16 Portland 33 46 .418 19

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB y-Sacramento 48 31 .608 — Phoenix 44 35 .557 4 Golden State 42 38 .525 6½ L.A. Clippers 41 38 .519 7 L.A. Lakers 41 38 .519 7

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 120, Charlotte 100

Milwaukee 140, Washington 128

Cleveland 117, Orlando 113

Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102

Houston 124, Denver 103

Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 123, Chicago 105

Philadelphia 103, Boston 101

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94

Miami 118, Detroit 105

Memphis 119, Portland 109

L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133, OT

Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 125

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.