MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4 Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9 New England 4 1 1 13 8 6 Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8 Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7 Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6 Philadelphia 2 3 1 7 8 8 Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7 Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7 Chicago 1 1 3 6 7 7 New York 1 2 3 6 4 5 D.C. United 1 3 2 5 7 10 Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11 CF Montréal 1 4 0 3 3 12

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 5 1 0 15 15 5 Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3 Los Angeles FC 3 0 2 11 9 3 Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 6 3 San Jose 3 2 1 10 6 7 FC Dallas 2 2 2 8 8 7 Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7 Houston 2 3 0 6 5 7 Vancouver 1 2 3 6 10 7 Portland 1 3 2 5 6 11 Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13 LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6 Sporting Kansas City 0 3 3 3 2 7 Colorado 0 3 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 1

Vancouver 5, CF Montréal 0

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.