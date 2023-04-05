Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

5 Abr, 2023
San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 36 7 13 7
Wade Jr. 1b 0 0 0 0 Anderson ss 2 0 0 0
Flores ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 3 1 1 1
Conforto rf 3 1 0 0 Robert Jr. cf 4 2 3 1
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 0
Pederson dh 5 0 1 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 1
Ystrzemski cf-lf 5 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 4 0 1 1
Davis 3b 4 1 1 1 Sheets dh 4 0 2 3
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0
Sabol lf 2 0 0 0 Colás rf 4 1 1 0
Johnson ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Andrus 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
Pérez c 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 010 000 002 3
Chicago 200 020 30x 7

E_Crawford (1), Vaughn (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Flores (1), Pederson (1), Vaughn (4), Robert Jr. (2). HR_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb L,0-2 5 9 4 4 0 4
Hjelle 1 2-3 4 3 0 1 2
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ty.Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Cease W,1-0 5 1 1 1 5 8
Diekman H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bummer H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
López H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Lambert 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kelly 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:49. A_15,980 (40,241).

