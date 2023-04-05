Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

5 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 5 0 1.000 _ _ 5-0 W-5 3-0 2-0
Baltimore 3 2 .600 2 _ 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
New York 3 2 .600 2 _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Boston 2 3 .400 3 1 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0
Toronto 2 3 .400 3 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 L-1 0-0 4-1
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Detroit 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-2 0-0 2-3
Kansas City 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-1 1-4 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 0-0 3-2
Texas 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-2 3-2 0-0
Oakland 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 W-1 2-3 0-0
Houston 2 4 .333 2-4 L-3 2-4 0-0
Seattle 2 4 .333 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-2 0-0 4-1
New York 3 3 .500 _ 3-3 L-2 0-0 3-3
Miami 2 4 .333 1 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 3 1-4 W-1 0-0 1-4
Washington 1 4 .200 3 1-4 L-2 1-4 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 2-0 2-1
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 .600 1 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2 ½ 2-3 W-1 1-2 1-1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 ½ 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-2 4-2 0-0
Arizona 3 3 .500 1 _ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
San Diego 3 3 .500 1 _ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Colorado 2 4 .333 2 1 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

