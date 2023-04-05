Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

5 Abr, 2023
|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Donovan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Contreras ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|310
|100
|000
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Olson 2 (3), Riley (1), Gorman (1), Carlson (1), Walker (2). HR_Olson (3), Walker (1). SB_Harris II (1). SF_Albies (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Elder W,1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Tonkin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lee
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McHugh
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chavez S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|Mikolas L,0-1
|6
|9
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Naughton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
McHugh pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Elder (Goldschmidt).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:27. A_36,300 (44,494).