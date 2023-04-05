Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

5 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Atlanta St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 30 2 6 2
Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 0 Donovan 2b 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 5 2 3 3 Burleson lf 3 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Contreras ph-c 1 0 0 0
d'Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 Gorman dh 4 0 1 0
Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 1 1 0
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Walker rf 4 1 2 2
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Edman ss 4 0 0 0
Knizner c 2 0 0 0
O'Neill ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 310 100 000 5
St. Louis 000 000 101 2

DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Olson 2 (3), Riley (1), Gorman (1), Carlson (1), Walker (2). HR_Olson (3), Walker (1). SB_Harris II (1). SF_Albies (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Elder W,1-0 6 2 0 0 3 6
Tonkin 1 1 1 1 0 1
Lee 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
McHugh 1 3 1 1 0 0
Chavez S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Mikolas L,0-1 6 9 5 5 1 6
Naughton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stratton 2 0 0 0 0 2

McHugh pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Elder (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:27. A_36,300 (44,494).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Los aficionados del Barcelona corearon a Messi en medio de los rumores por su posible vuelta

Los aficionados del Barcelona corearon a Messi en medio de los rumores por su posible vuelta

Hace 8 min

El Real Madrid derrota 1-0 al Barcelona en la semifinal de la Copa del Rey y con ese resultado habrá prórroga

Oscar Ruggeri confesó el desagradable tic que mantiene desde su época de futbolista: “Lo hago aunque esté el Rey de España adelante”

El exabrupto del Kun Agüero en el grupo de WhatsApp de la Kings League que se hizo viral

Scaloni reveló que tomó conceptos de otra disciplina para aplicar en la selección campeona del mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La próxima película de Keanu Reeves será dirigida por Jonah Hill y llegará al streaming

La próxima película de Keanu Reeves será dirigida por Jonah Hill y llegará al streaming

Hace 11 min

Rupert Murdoch suspendió sorpresivamente su boda con Ann Lesley Smith

A solas con los directores de “Amén. Francisco responde”: Jordi Évole y Màrius Sánchez cuentan cómo fue realizar el especial

Quién es Margarita Portillo, la mujer que estuvo con Andrés García hasta el final

“Migración”: así es la nueva película animada del estudio detrás de “Super Mario Bros.” y “Minions”

TENDENCIAS

Bob Lee, el fundador de la aplicación Cash App, fue asesinado a puñaladas en San Francisco

Bob Lee, el fundador de la aplicación Cash App, fue asesinado a puñaladas en San Francisco

Hace 55 min

Qué artículos no se pueden vender en el Marketplace de Facebook

Snapchat: cómo usar el filtro de asco o disgusto

Me gusta, retweet y respuestas, las funciones que mejoran el alcance en Twitter

Cómo convertir un mal dibujo en una imagen realista y perfecta