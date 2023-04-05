Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Atlanta St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 30 2 6 2 Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 0 Donovan 2b 2 0 0 0 Olson 1b 5 2 3 3 Burleson lf 3 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Contreras ph-c 1 0 0 0 d'Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 Gorman dh 4 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 1 1 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Walker rf 4 1 2 2 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Edman ss 4 0 0 0 Knizner c 2 0 0 0 O'Neill ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 310 100 000 — 5 St. Louis 000 000 101 — 2

DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Olson 2 (3), Riley (1), Gorman (1), Carlson (1), Walker (2). HR_Olson (3), Walker (1). SB_Harris II (1). SF_Albies (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Elder W,1-0 6 2 0 0 3 6 Tonkin 1 1 1 1 0 1 Lee 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 McHugh 1 3 1 1 0 0 Chavez S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis Mikolas L,0-1 6 9 5 5 1 6 Naughton 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stratton 2 0 0 0 0 2

McHugh pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Elder (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:27. A_36,300 (44,494).