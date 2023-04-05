Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

5 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 5 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 3 2 .600 2
New York 3 2 .600 2
Boston 2 3 .400 3
Toronto 2 3 .400 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800 _
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Detroit 2 3 .400 2
Kansas City 1 4 .200 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _
Texas 3 2 .600 _
Oakland 2 3 .400 1
Houston 2 4 .333
Seattle 2 4 .333

___

Monday's Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

