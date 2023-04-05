American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|5
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Toronto
|2
|3
|.400
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|.200
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Houston
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
___
Monday's Games
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Kansas City 9, Toronto 5
Baltimore 2, Texas 0
Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.