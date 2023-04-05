Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/MAR-A-LAGO --NO USE USA/NZ--

Por REUTERSyAPR 05

5 Abr, 2023
Trump makes statement to media after New York arraignment

Start: 05 Apr 2023 00:00 GMT

End: 05 Apr 2023 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: Music must be cleared for use by client. Check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes statement to media after returning from New York.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

