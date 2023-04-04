Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

4 Abr, 2023
|Pittsburgh
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|Cruz ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Reynolds cf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Choi dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McCutchen ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Duvall cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smith-Njigba lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Casas 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Joe ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|311
|200
|000
|—
|7
|Boston
|500
|001
|000
|—
|6
E_Reynolds (1), Hernández (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Boston 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Boston 12. 2B_Smith-Njigba (1), Cruz (1), Wong (1). HR_Reynolds 2 (3), Delay (1), Devers (1), Yoshida (1), Casas (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Oviedo
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Moreta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zastryzny H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Underwood Jr. W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holderman H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bednar S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Crawford L,0-1
|4
|8
|7
|7
|2
|6
|Kelly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ort
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Oviedo(2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:57. A_28,369 (37,755).