Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Pittsburgh Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 38 6 10 6 Cruz ss 5 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 5 1 3 0 Reynolds cf 5 3 3 2 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Choi dh 3 1 1 0 Turner dh 4 1 0 0 McCutchen ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chang pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Yoshida lf 4 1 1 2 Hayes 3b 4 2 1 1 Duvall cf 3 1 2 1 Smith-Njigba lf 2 0 1 2 Casas 1b 5 1 1 2 Joe ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 Suwinski rf 3 0 1 1 Tapia ph 1 0 1 0 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández ss 4 0 0 0 Delay c 4 1 1 1 Wong c 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 311 200 000 — 7 Boston 500 001 000 — 6

E_Reynolds (1), Hernández (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Boston 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Boston 12. 2B_Smith-Njigba (1), Cruz (1), Wong (1). HR_Reynolds 2 (3), Delay (1), Devers (1), Yoshida (1), Casas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Oviedo 4 2-3 6 5 4 4 4 Moreta 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Zastryzny H,1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 Underwood Jr. W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Holderman H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bednar S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boston Crawford L,0-1 4 8 7 7 2 6 Kelly 2 1 0 0 1 2 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ort 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Oviedo(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:57. A_28,369 (37,755).