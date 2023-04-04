Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

4 Abr, 2023
Pittsburgh Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 38 6 10 6
Cruz ss 5 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 5 1 3 0
Reynolds cf 5 3 3 2 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1
Choi dh 3 1 1 0 Turner dh 4 1 0 0
McCutchen ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chang pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Yoshida lf 4 1 1 2
Hayes 3b 4 2 1 1 Duvall cf 3 1 2 1
Smith-Njigba lf 2 0 1 2 Casas 1b 5 1 1 2
Joe ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
Suwinski rf 3 0 1 1 Tapia ph 1 0 1 0
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández ss 4 0 0 0
Delay c 4 1 1 1 Wong c 4 0 1 0
Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 311 200 000 7
Boston 500 001 000 6

E_Reynolds (1), Hernández (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Boston 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Boston 12. 2B_Smith-Njigba (1), Cruz (1), Wong (1). HR_Reynolds 2 (3), Delay (1), Devers (1), Yoshida (1), Casas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo 4 2-3 6 5 4 4 4
Moreta 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Zastryzny H,1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Underwood Jr. W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Holderman H,2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bednar S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Crawford L,0-1 4 8 7 7 2 6
Kelly 2 1 0 0 1 2
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ort 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Oviedo(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:57. A_28,369 (37,755).

