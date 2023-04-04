Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|211
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|402
|00x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Berríos, Pop (6), Cimber (8) and Kirk; Singer, Yarbrough (6), Cuas (7), Coleman (8), Clarke (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 1-0. L_Berríos 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (1). Kansas City, Melendez (1).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
Bradish, Coulombe (2), Wells (4), Bautista (9) and Bemboom; Jon.Gray, Ragans (7), Kennedy (9) and Heim. W_Coulombe 1-0. L_Jon.Gray 0-1. Sv_Bautista (2). HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (1), Mateo (1).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|021
|040
|005
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|5
|0
DeSclafani, Manaea (7), Ty.Rogers (9) and R.Pérez; Kopech, Diekman (5), Lambert (7), J.Ruiz (9), Alberto (9) and Grandal. W_DeSclafani 1-0. L_Kopech 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (2), Conforto (1), Estrada (1), Yastrzemski (1), Villar (2), Johnson (1). Chicago, Robert Jr. (2).
___
|Minnesota
|132
|200
|201
|—
|11
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|12
|1
Mahle, Alcala (6), Sands (8) and Vázquez; Cueto, Lindgren (2), Nardi (7), Chargois (8), Stallings (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Cueto 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (1), Gallo (3), Larnach (1), Jeffers (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|11
|0
|New York
|201
|050
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Walker, Y.Marte (5), Vasquez (5), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto; Cortes, Hamilton (6), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Cortes 1-0. L_Walker 0-1. HRs_New York, Torres (2), Rizzo (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|210
|100
|011
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|4
|2
Rasmussen, Cleavinger (7), Adam (7), Faucher (8) and Mejía; T.Williams, M.Thompson (6), Banda (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Rasmussen 1-0. L_T.Williams 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, L.Raley (2), Paredes (1). Washington, Candelario (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|311
|200
|000
|—
|7
|9
|1
|Boston
|500
|001
|000
|—
|6
|10
|1
Oviedo, Moreta (5), Zastryzny (6), Underwood Jr. (6), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; K.Crawford, Z.Kelly (5), Bleier (7), Ort (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_K.Crawford 0-1. Sv_Bednar (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (3), Delay (1). Boston, Devers (1), Yoshida (1), Casas (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|270
|00x
|—
|10
|10
|0
Carrasco, Hunter (5), D.Santana (7), Guillorme (8) and Narváez; F.Peralta, Wilson (7) and W.Contreras. W_F.Peralta 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. Sv_Wilson (1). HRs_Milwaukee, B.Anderson (1), Turang (1).
___
|Chicago
|300
|030
|000
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|310
|030
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Smyly, K.Thompson (5) and Barnhart, Gomes; Overton, Gibaut (5), Young (5), F.Cruz (6), Sanmartin (7), B.Farmer (8), Law (9) and Maile. W_Young 1-0. L_Smyly 0-1. Sv_Law (1). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (1). Cincinnati, Vosler (2).