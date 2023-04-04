Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Monday's Major League Linescores

4 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 000 010 211 5 10 0
Kansas City 300 402 00x 9 10 0

Berríos, Pop (6), Cimber (8) and Kirk; Singer, Yarbrough (6), Cuas (7), Coleman (8), Clarke (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 1-0. L_Berríos 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (1). Kansas City, Melendez (1).

___

Baltimore 000 110 000 2 4 1
Texas 000 000 000 0 1 0

Bradish, Coulombe (2), Wells (4), Bautista (9) and Bemboom; Jon.Gray, Ragans (7), Kennedy (9) and Heim. W_Coulombe 1-0. L_Jon.Gray 0-1. Sv_Bautista (2). HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (1), Mateo (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 021 040 005 12 14 0
Chicago 000 000 210 3 5 0

DeSclafani, Manaea (7), Ty.Rogers (9) and R.Pérez; Kopech, Diekman (5), Lambert (7), J.Ruiz (9), Alberto (9) and Grandal. W_DeSclafani 1-0. L_Kopech 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (2), Conforto (1), Estrada (1), Yastrzemski (1), Villar (2), Johnson (1). Chicago, Robert Jr. (2).

___

Minnesota 132 200 201 11 10 0
Miami 000 010 000 1 12 1

Mahle, Alcala (6), Sands (8) and Vázquez; Cueto, Lindgren (2), Nardi (7), Chargois (8), Stallings (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Cueto 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (1), Gallo (3), Larnach (1), Jeffers (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 100 000 1 11 0
New York 201 050 00x 8 9 0

Walker, Y.Marte (5), Vasquez (5), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto; Cortes, Hamilton (6), Loáisiga (7), Holmes (9) and Trevino. W_Cortes 1-0. L_Walker 0-1. HRs_New York, Torres (2), Rizzo (1).

___

Tampa Bay 210 100 011 6 9 1
Washington 000 000 101 2 4 2

Rasmussen, Cleavinger (7), Adam (7), Faucher (8) and Mejía; T.Williams, M.Thompson (6), Banda (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Rasmussen 1-0. L_T.Williams 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, L.Raley (2), Paredes (1). Washington, Candelario (1).

___

Pittsburgh 311 200 000 7 9 1
Boston 500 001 000 6 10 1

Oviedo, Moreta (5), Zastryzny (6), Underwood Jr. (6), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; K.Crawford, Z.Kelly (5), Bleier (7), Ort (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_K.Crawford 0-1. Sv_Bednar (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (3), Delay (1). Boston, Devers (1), Yoshida (1), Casas (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York 000 000 000 0 3 0
Milwaukee 001 270 00x 10 10 0

Carrasco, Hunter (5), D.Santana (7), Guillorme (8) and Narváez; F.Peralta, Wilson (7) and W.Contreras. W_F.Peralta 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. Sv_Wilson (1). HRs_Milwaukee, B.Anderson (1), Turang (1).

___

Chicago 300 030 000 6 12 1
Cincinnati 310 030 00x 7 10 1

Smyly, K.Thompson (5) and Barnhart, Gomes; Overton, Gibaut (5), Young (5), F.Cruz (6), Sanmartin (7), B.Farmer (8), Law (9) and Maile. W_Young 1-0. L_Smyly 0-1. Sv_Law (1). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (1). Cincinnati, Vosler (2).

