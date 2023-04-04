Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

4 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 0 1.000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 3-0 1-0
New York 3 1 .750 1 3-1 W-2 3-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 2 .500 2 ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Boston 2 2 .500 2 ½ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Toronto 1 3 .250 3 1-3 L-3 0-0 1-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 0 1.000 _ _ 4-0 W-4 0-0 4-0
Cleveland 3 1 .750 1 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Chicago 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Kansas City 1 3 .250 3 1-3 W-1 1-3 0-0
Detroit 0 3 .000 2 0-3 L-3 0-0 0-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 L-1 3-1 0-0
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 ½ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Houston 2 2 .500 1 ½ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Oakland 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Seattle 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
New York 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 L-1 0-0 3-2
Washington 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 1-3 0-0
Miami 1 4 .200 1-4 L-3 1-4 0-0
Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3 2 0-4 L-4 0-0 0-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 _ +1 3-1 W-3 1-0 2-1
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Chicago 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-3 1-2 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 2 2 .500 _ _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Colorado 2 2 .500 _ _ 2-2 L-2 0-0 2-2
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 _ _ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
San Diego 2 2 .500 _ _ 2-2 W-2 2-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 _ _ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday's Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 1

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Dodd 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El cuerpo técnico de Mariano Herrón cambia para el debut de Boca Juniors por la Libertadores: el histórico que estará en el banco

El cuerpo técnico de Mariano Herrón cambia para el debut de Boca Juniors por la Libertadores: el histórico que estará en el banco

Hace 1 hora

Central Córdoba le ganó 1-0 a Arsenal en el cierre de la novena fecha de la Liga Profesional

La batalla final entre Piqué y Shakira: el misterio de las escrituras de la mansión en Barcelona, ¿de la que iban a desalojar a la cantante?

Un ex compañero de Georgina Rodríguez desmintió la versión de cómo conoció a Cristiano y dio detalles de su pasado: “Siempre buscó pegar el pelotazo”

“Cerca de divorciarse”: las razones por las cuales Lionel Messi está cada vez más lejos de renovar con el PSG

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Napoleón”, el nuevo film de Ridley Scott con Joaquin Phoenix, ya tiene fecha de estreno

“Napoleón”, el nuevo film de Ridley Scott con Joaquin Phoenix, ya tiene fecha de estreno

Hace 5 horas

Edwin Luna respondió a las acusaciones de exesposa sobre su rol como padre

“Hypnotic”: primer tráiler de la nueva película de Ben Affleck

El rapero coreano pH-1 anunció su primer show en México

La doble no oficial de Billie Eilish: confunden a la cantante con actriz mexicana

TENDENCIAS

Dengue: cuáles son los riesgo ante la segunda infección

Dengue: cuáles son los riesgo ante la segunda infección

Hace 4 horas

Tres apps para visualizar publicaciones antes de subir a Instagram

Dónde está ubicado el súper músculo que impulsa el metabolismo y puede tonificarse estando sentado

ChatGPT estuvo mostrando el historial de chats a otros usuarios

Qué significa el perro que ahora aparece en Twitter