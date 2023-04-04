Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

4 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Tuesday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Henrique Rocha, Portugal, 6-4, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (8), United States, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 7-5, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Vlad Victor Cornea, Romania, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“El futuro del argentino no se escribirá en París”: en Francia dan por terminado el ciclo de Lionel Messi en el PSG

“El futuro del argentino no se escribirá en París”: en Francia dan por terminado el ciclo de Lionel Messi en el PSG

Hace 6 min

The Strongest vs River Plate por la Copa Libertadores, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Escándalo en el fútbol argentino: fueron a buscar el dinero de la millonaria venta de Brey a Boca y la caja de seguridad estaba vacía

Asesinaron a puñaladas en el pecho a un futbolista de 24 años del ascenso de España

El plan de The Strongest para llevar a River Plate al “límite físicamente” en la altura en el inicio de la Copa Libertadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El certificado de defunción de Raquel Welch reveló qué enfermedad padecía

El certificado de defunción de Raquel Welch reveló qué enfermedad padecía

Hace 58 min

“Shrek 5″ ya tiene el ok de Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz y Eddie Murphy, sus protagonistas

“Spider-Man: a través del Spider-Verso” lanzó un nuevo adelanto que muestra a los enemigos del protagonista

Emily Ratajkowski confesó que mantiene un romance secreto con Harry Styles desde hace dos meses

Se viene una nueva precuela de “Game of Thrones” luego del éxito de “House Of the Dragon”

TENDENCIAS

Tim Cook, CEO de Apple, habló sobre los nuevos lanzamientos y la adicción a los celulares

Tim Cook, CEO de Apple, habló sobre los nuevos lanzamientos y la adicción a los celulares

Hace 1 hora

OPPO Reno7, el celular para vacaciones de Semana Santa con inteligencia artificial, lente microscópico y dos años de garantía

Dengue en Argentina: se duplicaron las muertes en una semana y ya suman 14 en el país

Cuál es la forma más efectiva de realizar ejercicio físico para proteger el corazón

Por qué un grupo de expertos de Harvard cree que la inteligencia artificial aplicada a la medicina no es la panacea