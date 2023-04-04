Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/--MIXED SIGNAL EVENT--

Por REUTERSyAPR 04

4 Abr, 2023
Trump expected to be arraignment on April 4

Start: 04 Apr 2023 10:20 GMT

End: 04 Apr 2023 10:26 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL LIVE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in a New York courthouse on Tuesday, after he was indicted by a grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

SCHEDULE:

0250GMT APPROX - Trump Tower

0410GMT APPROX - Manhattan District Court

0450GMT APPROX - Trump Tower

0640GMT - View from outside court house in New York City

0734GMT - Trump Tower

0916GMT - Manhattan district court

0928GMT - Trump Tower

Live Production: George Tamerlani, Maria Cardona, Matt McKnight, Aleks Michalska, Sandra Stojanovic, Liliana Salgado

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

