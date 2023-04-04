Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-DAY2-ARRIVALS

4 Abr, 2023
dAY 2 - Foreign ministers from countries in the NATO alliance meet in Brussels.

Start: 05 Apr 2023 04:45 GMT

End: 05 Apr 2023 07:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO, Finnish, Swedish foreign ministers arrive for meeting.

LIVE PRODUCTION: Clement Rossignol / Bart Vandendorpe

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Arrivals

0615GMT - Meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers session with Finland and Sweden. Public opening remarks by the Secretary General Stoltenberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/VARIOUS LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

