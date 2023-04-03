Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Duvall, Boston, .588; M.Chapman, Toronto, .533; Franco, Tampa Bay, .533; Ward, Los Angeles, .500; Hays, Baltimore, .462; Alvarez, Houston, .455; Frazier, Baltimore, .455; Vázquez, Minnesota, .444; Larnach, Minnesota, .438; Moncada, Chicago, .429.

RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Frazier, Baltimore, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Turner, Boston, 5; Yoshida, Boston, 5; 13 tied at 4.

RBI_Duvall, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Garver, Texas, 6; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Casas, Boston, 5; Grossman, Texas, 5; Siri, Tampa Bay, 5; Larnach, Minnesota, 5; Yoshida, Boston, 5.

HITS_Duvall, Boston, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 8; M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; Verdugo, Boston, 8; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Larnach, Minnesota, 7; Rutschman, Baltimore, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Duvall, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Frazier, Baltimore, 3; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Vaughn, Chicago, 3; 13 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Larnach, Minnesota, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Garver, Texas, 2; Raley, Tampa Bay, 2; Torres, New York, 2; K.Hernández, Boston, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; Robert Jr., Chicago, 2.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; Torres, New York, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 2; Franco, Tampa Bay, 2; Straw, Cleveland, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_22 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Springs, Tampa Bay, 12; Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Clevinger, Chicago, 8; P.López, Minnesota, 8; 9 tied at 7.