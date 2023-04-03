Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

4 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Duvall, Boston, .588; M.Chapman, Toronto, .533; Franco, Tampa Bay, .533; Ward, Los Angeles, .500; Hays, Baltimore, .462; Alvarez, Houston, .455; Frazier, Baltimore, .455; Vázquez, Minnesota, .444; Larnach, Minnesota, .438; Moncada, Chicago, .429.

RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Frazier, Baltimore, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Turner, Boston, 5; Yoshida, Boston, 5; 13 tied at 4.

RBI_Duvall, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Garver, Texas, 6; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Casas, Boston, 5; Grossman, Texas, 5; Siri, Tampa Bay, 5; Larnach, Minnesota, 5; Yoshida, Boston, 5.

HITS_Duvall, Boston, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 8; M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; Verdugo, Boston, 8; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Larnach, Minnesota, 7; Rutschman, Baltimore, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 7.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Duvall, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Frazier, Baltimore, 3; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Vaughn, Chicago, 3; 13 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Larnach, Minnesota, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Garver, Texas, 2; Raley, Tampa Bay, 2; Torres, New York, 2; K.Hernández, Boston, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; Robert Jr., Chicago, 2.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; Torres, New York, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 2; Franco, Tampa Bay, 2; Straw, Cleveland, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_22 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Springs, Tampa Bay, 12; Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Clevinger, Chicago, 8; P.López, Minnesota, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballPoliticsSportsAP

DEPORTES

El cuerpo técnico de Mariano Herrón cambia para el debut de Boca Juniors por la Libertadores: el histórico que estará en el banco

El cuerpo técnico de Mariano Herrón cambia para el debut de Boca Juniors por la Libertadores: el histórico que estará en el banco

Hace 1 hora

Central Córdoba le ganó 1-0 a Arsenal en el cierre de la novena fecha de la Liga Profesional

La batalla final entre Piqué y Shakira: el misterio de las escrituras de la mansión en Barcelona, ¿de la que iban a desalojar a la cantante?

Un ex compañero de Georgina Rodríguez desmintió la versión de cómo conoció a Cristiano y dio detalles de su pasado: “Siempre buscó pegar el pelotazo”

“Cerca de divorciarse”: las razones por las cuales Lionel Messi está cada vez más lejos de renovar con el PSG

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Napoleón”, el nuevo film de Ridley Scott con Joaquin Phoenix, ya tiene fecha de estreno

“Napoleón”, el nuevo film de Ridley Scott con Joaquin Phoenix, ya tiene fecha de estreno

Hace 5 horas

Edwin Luna respondió a las acusaciones de exesposa sobre su rol como padre

“Hypnotic”: primer tráiler de la nueva película de Ben Affleck

El rapero coreano pH-1 anunció su primer show en México

La doble no oficial de Billie Eilish: confunden a la cantante con actriz mexicana

TENDENCIAS

Dengue: cuáles son los riesgo ante la segunda infección

Dengue: cuáles son los riesgo ante la segunda infección

Hace 4 horas

Tres apps para visualizar publicaciones antes de subir a Instagram

Dónde está ubicado el súper músculo que impulsa el metabolismo y puede tonificarse estando sentado

ChatGPT estuvo mostrando el historial de chats a otros usuarios

Qué significa el perro que ahora aparece en Twitter