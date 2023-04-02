Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Vancouver 5, Montreal 0

2 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Montreal 0 0 0
Vancouver 3 2 5

First Half_1, Vancouver, White, 1 (Becher), 38th minute; 2, Vancouver, Becher, 2 (Ahmed), 43rd; 3, Vancouver, Gressel, 1, 45th.

Second Half_4, Vancouver, Ahmed, 1, 48th; 5, Vancouver, Becher, 3 (Brown), 59th.

Goalies_Montreal, Jonathan Sirois, Logan Ketterer; Vancouver, Yohei Takaoka, Thomas Hasal.

Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 11th; Waterman, Montreal, 18th; Ahmed, Vancouver, 50th; Rea, Montreal, 52nd.

Red Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 23rd.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Chris Wattam, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Jeremy Kieso.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Jonathan Sirois; Rudy Camacho, Aaron Herrera (Zachary Brault Guillard, 55th), Kamal Miller (Robert Thorkelsson, 55th), Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Samuel Piette (Rida Zouhir, 7th), Sean Rea, Victor Wanyama (Nathan-Dylan Saliba, 55th); Chinonso Offor, Mason Toye (Gabriele Corbo, 27th).

Vancouver_Yohei Takaoka; Ali Ahmed, Tristan Blackmon (Mathias Laborda, 46th), Javain Brown (JC Ngando, 66th), Julian Gressel (Russell Teibert, 54th), Luis Martins, Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas (Sebastian Berhalter, 54th), Pedro Vite; Simon Becher, Brian White (Deiber Caicedo, 65th).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El hotel temático en homenaje a Juan Manuel Fangio en Termas de Río Hondo: de imágenes exclusivas a un menú en su honor

El hotel temático en homenaje a Juan Manuel Fangio en Termas de Río Hondo: de imágenes exclusivas a un menú en su honor

Hace 1 hora

Un tenis argentino saludable, víctima de su propia historia

Atajó en San Lorenzo y Huracán, pero lo llamaron a combatir en Malvinas y no pudo volver a jugar: “Me sacaron la pelota y me dieron un fusil”

Mi cena con el verdadero Rocky Balboa antes de la pelea que inspiró a Stallone a filmar la película

En un intenso partido, San Lorenzo empató sin goles con Independiente se alejó de la cima

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las 10 mejores fotos del primer show de Fito Páez en el estadio de Vélez

Las 10 mejores fotos del primer show de Fito Páez en el estadio de Vélez

Hace 58 min

El último gran héroe, el primer gran fracaso de Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sara Socas, la única mujer en las ligas de Freestyle Master Series: “El prejuicio siempre está presente”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”: el detalle importante que revelan las nuevas fotografías de Lady Gaga

El live-action de “Lilo y Stitch” ya tiene a su protagonista

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las vacunas contra el dengue que se aplican en el mundo y qué sucede en Argentina

Cuáles son las vacunas contra el dengue que se aplican en el mundo y qué sucede en Argentina

Hace 1 hora

El autismo es lo que viene: bienvenidos

Del peregrinar por un diagnóstico al día a día con un hijo con autismo: cómo viven las familias afectadas por la condición

Semana Santa 2023: ¿dónde comer pescados y mariscos frescos en la Ciudad?

Cómo bailar junto a Google el “Cha Cha Slide”, la canción más famosa del 2000