Agencias

Sunday's Major League Linescores

2 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 000 000 001 1 2 0
Tampa Bay 000 103 01x 5 8 0

Wentz, Foley (6), Lange (7), Shreve (8) and Rogers; Springs, Poche (7), R.Thompson (8), Beeks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Springs 1-0. L_Wentz 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Rogers (1). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 000 100 000 1 4 0
Washington 400 000 00x 4 6 0

Shuster, Tonkin (5), Chavez (8) and Murphy; Gore, Harvey (6), E.Ramírez (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Gore 1-0. L_Shuster 0-1. Sv_Finnegan (1).

Sorpresa en Francia: el PSG de Lionel Messi cae 1-0 frente al Lyon en el Parque de los Príncipes

Póster y nuevo adelanto de "Secret Invasion": así es la nueva serie de Marvel Studios

Cómo califico y doy una reseña del planeta Tierra como si fuera una aplicación

