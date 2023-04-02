Sunday's Major League Linescores

2 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|103
|01x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Wentz, Foley (6), Lange (7), Shreve (8) and Rogers; Springs, Poche (7), R.Thompson (8), Beeks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Springs 1-0. L_Wentz 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Rogers (1). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Washington
|400
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Shuster, Tonkin (5), Chavez (8) and Murphy; Gore, Harvey (6), E.Ramírez (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Gore 1-0. L_Shuster 0-1. Sv_Finnegan (1).