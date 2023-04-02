Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Glance

2 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Boston 76 59 12 5 123 282 163 31-4-3 28-8-2 16-5-3
x-Toronto 75 45 20 10 100 256 206 25-7-6 20-13-4 12-6-3
Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231 27-7-5 18-19-1 11-11-1
Florida 77 39 31 7 85 272 260 21-12-4 18-19-3 15-6-2
Buffalo 75 37 31 7 81 270 276 15-20-4 22-11-3 10-11-2
Ottawa 76 37 34 5 79 241 247 22-14-3 15-20-2 14-8-1
Detroit 75 33 33 9 75 221 250 19-15-4 14-18-5 7-13-2
Montreal 77 30 41 6 66 219 284 16-19-3 14-22-3 6-16-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Carolina 75 48 18 9 105 246 195 25-10-3 23-8-6 18-6-1
x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207 21-13-4 26-7-4 15-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers 76 44 21 11 99 256 205 22-12-4 22-9-7 13-9-2
N.Y. Islanders 77 39 29 9 87 226 212 22-13-3 17-16-6 15-6-2
Pittsburgh 76 37 29 10 84 244 247 21-12-5 16-17-5 9-9-5
Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238 17-14-6 17-19-3 11-8-4
Philadelphia 75 29 33 13 71 205 249 17-17-5 12-16-8 6-11-6
Columbus 75 23 44 8 54 199 300 14-21-2 9-23-6 6-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 24-11-3 20-11-6 14-7-1
Dallas 75 41 20 14 96 260 207 18-10-9 23-10-5 15-3-4
Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 20-13-5 24-11-1 16-6-1
Winnipeg 76 42 31 3 87 228 214 23-12-2 19-19-1 16-7-0
Nashville 75 38 29 8 84 212 220 19-14-4 19-15-4 8-10-4
St. Louis 76 35 35 6 76 248 282 16-16-5 19-19-1 9-13-1
Arizona 76 27 36 13 67 213 267 20-13-4 7-23-9 9-11-6
Chicago 75 24 45 6 54 183 271 14-21-3 10-24-3 6-18-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Vegas 75 46 22 7 99 249 216 22-15-1 24-7-6 11-9-3
Edmonton 76 44 23 9 97 300 255 21-12-6 23-11-3 14-6-1
Los Angeles 75 43 22 10 96 259 240 25-9-4 18-13-6 11-6-3
Seattle 74 41 25 8 90 258 237 17-15-4 24-10-4 12-8-2
Calgary 76 35 26 15 85 245 237 18-15-4 17-11-11 14-6-3
Vancouver 75 34 34 7 75 260 281 17-18-2 17-16-5 14-6-1
San Jose 75 21 39 15 57 216 289 8-20-10 13-19-5 4-11-8
Anaheim 75 23 42 10 56 191 306 12-22-3 11-20-7 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Dallas 5, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

Nashville 6, St. Louis 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 7, Columbus 0

Toronto 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 3, Montreal 0

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

