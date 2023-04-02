NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|76
|59
|12
|5
|123
|282
|163
|x-Carolina
|75
|48
|18
|9
|105
|246
|195
|x-New Jersey
|75
|47
|20
|8
|102
|259
|207
|x-Toronto
|75
|45
|20
|10
|100
|256
|206
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|44
|21
|11
|99
|256
|205
|a-Tampa Bay
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|267
|231
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|39
|29
|9
|87
|226
|212
|Florida
|77
|39
|31
|7
|85
|272
|260
|Pittsburgh
|76
|37
|29
|10
|84
|244
|247
|Buffalo
|75
|37
|31
|7
|81
|270
|276
|Ottawa
|76
|37
|34
|5
|79
|241
|247
|Washington
|76
|34
|33
|9
|77
|238
|238
|Detroit
|75
|33
|33
|9
|75
|221
|250
|Philadelphia
|75
|29
|33
|13
|71
|205
|249
|Montreal
|77
|30
|41
|6
|66
|219
|284
|Columbus
|75
|23
|44
|8
|54
|199
|300
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|75
|46
|22
|7
|99
|249
|216
|c-Minnesota
|75
|44
|22
|9
|97
|228
|201
|p-Edmonton
|76
|44
|23
|9
|97
|300
|255
|c-Dallas
|75
|41
|20
|14
|96
|260
|207
|p-Los Angeles
|75
|43
|22
|10
|96
|259
|240
|c-Colorado
|74
|44
|24
|6
|94
|247
|205
|Seattle
|74
|41
|25
|8
|90
|258
|237
|Winnipeg
|76
|42
|31
|3
|87
|228
|214
|Calgary
|76
|35
|26
|15
|85
|245
|237
|Nashville
|75
|38
|29
|8
|84
|212
|220
|St. Louis
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|248
|282
|Vancouver
|75
|34
|34
|7
|75
|260
|281
|Arizona
|76
|27
|36
|13
|67
|213
|267
|San Jose
|75
|21
|39
|15
|57
|216
|289
|Anaheim
|75
|23
|42
|10
|56
|191
|306
|Chicago
|75
|24
|45
|6
|54
|183
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2
Calgary 5, Vancouver 4, OT
Dallas 5, Arizona 2
Saturday's Games
Nashville 6, St. Louis 1
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
Florida 7, Columbus 0
Toronto 3, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 3, Montreal 0
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3
New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.