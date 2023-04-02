NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 76 59 12 5 123 282 163 x-Carolina 75 48 18 9 105 246 195 x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207 x-Toronto 75 45 20 10 100 256 206 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 44 21 11 99 256 205 a-Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231 N.Y. Islanders 77 39 29 9 87 226 212 Florida 77 39 31 7 85 272 260 Pittsburgh 76 37 29 10 84 244 247 Buffalo 75 37 31 7 81 270 276 Ottawa 76 37 34 5 79 241 247 Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238 Detroit 75 33 33 9 75 221 250 Philadelphia 75 29 33 13 71 205 249 Montreal 77 30 41 6 66 219 284 Columbus 75 23 44 8 54 199 300

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 75 46 22 7 99 249 216 c-Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 p-Edmonton 76 44 23 9 97 300 255 c-Dallas 75 41 20 14 96 260 207 p-Los Angeles 75 43 22 10 96 259 240 c-Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 Seattle 74 41 25 8 90 258 237 Winnipeg 76 42 31 3 87 228 214 Calgary 76 35 26 15 85 245 237 Nashville 75 38 29 8 84 212 220 St. Louis 76 35 35 6 76 248 282 Vancouver 75 34 34 7 75 260 281 Arizona 76 27 36 13 67 213 267 San Jose 75 21 39 15 57 216 289 Anaheim 75 23 42 10 56 191 306 Chicago 75 24 45 6 54 183 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Dallas 5, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

Nashville 6, St. Louis 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 7, Columbus 0

Toronto 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 3, Montreal 0

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.