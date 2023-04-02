Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
New York City FC 1, New England 1

2 Abr, 2023
New York City FC 0 1 1
New England 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New England, Gil, 1 (Wood), 70th minute; 2, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 2 (Pereira), 80th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr..

Yellow Cards_Ilenic, New York City FC, 32nd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Brian Dunn, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Serhii Boiko.

A_18,521.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Brian Cufre (Kevin O'Toole, 80th), Mitja Ilenic (Stephen Turnbull, 69th), Thiago Martins Bueno; Keaton Parks (Alfredo Morales, 65th), Matias Pellegrini (Richard Ledezma, 65th), Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Gabe Segal (Gabriel Pereira, 65th), Talles Magno.

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Christian Makoun (Emmanuel Boateng, 86th), Dave Romney; Noel Buck (Andrew Farrell, 90th+3), Carles Gil, Jack Panayotou (Dylan Borrero, 46th); Gustavo Bou, Bobby Wood (Jozy Altidore, 73rd).

