MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4 Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9 New England 4 1 1 13 8 6 Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8 Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7 Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6 Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7 Philadelphia 2 3 0 6 8 8 Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7 New York 1 2 3 6 4 5 Chicago 1 1 2 5 7 7 Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11 D.C. United 1 3 1 4 7 10 CF Montréal 1 3 0 3 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 5 0 0 15 15 4 Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3 Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 3 Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 5 3 FC Dallas 2 2 1 7 7 6 Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7 San Jose 2 2 1 7 4 6 Houston 2 2 0 6 4 5 Portland 1 3 1 4 5 10 Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13 Vancouver 0 2 3 3 5 7 LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6 Sporting Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 7 Colorado 0 3 2 2 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie

New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie

Columbus 6, Atlanta 1

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Chicago 3, Miami 2

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Houston 1, New York City FC 0

Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0

Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.