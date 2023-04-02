Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

2 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4
Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9
New England 4 1 1 13 8 6
Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8
Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2
New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6
Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7
Philadelphia 2 3 0 6 8 8
Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7
New York 1 2 3 6 4 5
Chicago 1 1 2 5 7 7
Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11
D.C. United 1 3 1 4 7 10
CF Montréal 1 3 0 3 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 5 0 0 15 15 4
Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3
Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 3
Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 5 3
FC Dallas 2 2 1 7 7 6
Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7
San Jose 2 2 1 7 4 6
Houston 2 2 0 6 4 5
Portland 1 3 1 4 5 10
Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13
Vancouver 0 2 3 3 5 7
LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6
Sporting Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 7
Colorado 0 3 2 2 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie

New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie

Columbus 6, Atlanta 1

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Chicago 3, Miami 2

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Houston 1, New York City FC 0

Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0

Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

