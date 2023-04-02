Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

2 Abr, 2023
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mitchell cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Turang 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wiemer rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|011
|105
|100
|—
|9
|Chicago
|110
|000
|120
|—
|5
E_Gomes (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Turang (1), Yelich (1), Hoerner (1). 3B_Mitchell (1). HR_Wisdom 2 (2). SB_Hoerner (1). SF_Adames (1), Anderson (1), Winker (1), Gomes (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Lauer W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Payamps
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Milner
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Taillon L,0-1
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Merryweather
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Rucker
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Alzolay
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Guerra, Merryweather.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:57. A_33,266 (41,363).