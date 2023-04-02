Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 9 13 9 Totals 33 5 9 5 Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 Hoerner 2b 5 1 2 0 Winker dh 3 1 2 3 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 1 1 2 Happ lf 2 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 1 Gomes c 3 0 1 1 Mitchell cf 5 0 2 2 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 1 Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Wisdom rf 4 2 2 2 Turang 2b 3 2 2 1 Torrens dh 3 0 1 0 Wiemer rf 5 1 1 0 Mastrobuoni ph 1 0 0 0 Madrigal 3b 3 0 1 0

Milwaukee 011 105 100 — 9 Chicago 110 000 120 — 5

E_Gomes (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Turang (1), Yelich (1), Hoerner (1). 3B_Mitchell (1). HR_Wisdom 2 (2). SB_Hoerner (1). SF_Adames (1), Anderson (1), Winker (1), Gomes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Lauer W,1-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 6 Payamps 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Guerra 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Milner 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Varland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago Taillon L,0-1 4 7 3 3 1 2 Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 2 2 Merryweather 2-3 5 5 5 2 0 Rucker 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 Alzolay 2 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Guerra, Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:57. A_33,266 (41,363).