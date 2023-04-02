Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

2 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 13 9 Totals 33 5 9 5
Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 Hoerner 2b 5 1 2 0
Winker dh 3 1 2 3 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1
Adames ss 4 1 1 2 Happ lf 2 1 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 1 Gomes c 3 0 1 1
Mitchell cf 5 0 2 2 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 1
Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Wisdom rf 4 2 2 2
Turang 2b 3 2 2 1 Torrens dh 3 0 1 0
Wiemer rf 5 1 1 0 Mastrobuoni ph 1 0 0 0
Madrigal 3b 3 0 1 0
Milwaukee 011 105 100 9
Chicago 110 000 120 5

E_Gomes (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Turang (1), Yelich (1), Hoerner (1). 3B_Mitchell (1). HR_Wisdom 2 (2). SB_Hoerner (1). SF_Adames (1), Anderson (1), Winker (1), Gomes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer W,1-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 6
Payamps 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Guerra 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Milner 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Varland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Taillon L,0-1 4 7 3 3 1 2
Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 2 2
Merryweather 2-3 5 5 5 2 0
Rucker 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Alzolay 2 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Guerra, Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:57. A_33,266 (41,363).

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Homenaje a la selección argentina, guiño a Messi y el “golpe anímico” por Marc Márquez: las perlitas que dejó el MotoGP en la Argentina

Homenaje a la selección argentina, guiño a Messi y el “golpe anímico” por Marc Márquez: las perlitas que dejó el MotoGP en la Argentina

Hace 33 min

Sorpresa en Francia: el PSG de Lionel Messi cayó 1-0 frente al Lyon en el Parque de los Príncipes

Mariana Gaitán anotó un golazo para Boca ante River y se lo dedicó a Riquelme: la reacción de Román al ver el “Topo Gigio” desde el palco

Efecto Scaloni: Mascherano retiró su renuncia y seguirá al frente de la Selección Sub 20

En una accidentada carrera en Texas, Agustín Canapino tuvo un gran debut en un óvalo en la IndyCar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Próximo disco de Suga (BTS): entre referencias a una secta y su despedida al servicio militar

Próximo disco de Suga (BTS): entre referencias a una secta y su despedida al servicio militar

Hace 1 hora

Póster y nuevo adelanto de “Secret Invasion”: así es la nueva serie de Marvel Studios

Más allá del estereotipo: películas y series que desafían la percepción del autismo

“The Walking Dead: Dead City”: nuevas imágenes del esperado spin-off

Ryuichi Sakamoto, compositor de filmes como “El último esperador” y “El renacido” murió a los 71 años, dónde poder apreciar su trabajo

TENDENCIAS

Este filtro en TikTok sirve para hacer un ranking de las mejores películas del mundo

Este filtro en TikTok sirve para hacer un ranking de las mejores películas del mundo

Hace 17 min

A 20 años del registro nacional de donantes de Médula Ósea, más de 1.500 argentinos lograron un trasplante

Cómo califico y doy una reseña del planeta Tierra como si fuera una aplicación

El choripán es el mejor “hot dog” del mundo, según la prestigiosa revista Taste Atlas

Cómo utilizan códigos QR, PDF y otros archivos para hacer estafas de phishing