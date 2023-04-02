Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2

2 Abr, 2023
Charlotte FC 0 2 2
Toronto FC 2 0 2

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Bernardeschi, 3, 6th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Michael Bradley, 1 (Servania), 44th.

Second Half_3, Charlotte FC, Bender, 1 (Jozwiak), 51st; 4, Charlotte FC, Jozwiak, 1 (Vargas), 70th.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, George Marks, Pablo Sisniega; Toronto FC, Sean Johnson, Tomas Romero.

Yellow Cards_Rosted, Toronto FC, 11th; Hedges, Toronto FC, 41st; Bernardeschi, Toronto FC, 68th; Copetti, Charlotte FC, 90th+2; Hegardt, Charlotte FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Ryan Graves, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ian McKay.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_George Marks; Harrison Afful, Jaylin Lindsey, Adilson Malanda, Bill Tuiloma; Benjamin Bender (Christopher Hegardt, 72nd), Derrick Jones, Kamil Jozwiak (Vinicius Mello, 72nd), Nuno Valente Santos (Karol Swiderski, 61st); Enzo Copetti, Kerwin Vargas (Andre Shinyashiki, 72nd).

Toronto FC_Sean Johnson; Matt Hedges, Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted; Federico Bernardeschi, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Alonso Coello, 78th), Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Brandon Servania (Victor Vazquez, 87th); Ayo Akinola (Deandre Kerr, 69th), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Raoul Petretta, 78th).

