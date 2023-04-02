Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
AHL Glance

2 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 66 40 16 8 2 90 198 181
Hershey 65 40 16 5 4 89 195 164
Springfield 66 36 23 2 5 79 211 191
Charlotte 66 35 23 5 3 78 212 201
Lehigh Valley 66 34 26 3 3 74 199 202
Hartford 67 31 25 4 7 73 210 208
Bridgeport 65 31 26 7 1 70 214 218
WB/Scranton 66 25 28 7 6 63 178 201

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 66 40 21 3 2 85 210 201
Syracuse 65 33 24 5 3 74 227 211
Rochester 66 33 25 5 3 74 215 215
Utica 66 31 25 6 4 72 193 202
Laval 67 29 28 7 3 68 235 233
Cleveland 64 29 28 5 2 65 205 234
Belleville 66 28 29 6 3 65 212 237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 65 39 21 3 2 83 216 186
Texas 65 35 18 9 3 82 234 186
Manitoba 66 34 23 5 4 77 206 205
Iowa 66 32 24 5 5 74 198 194
Rockford 64 30 25 5 4 69 191 213
Chicago 63 28 28 4 3 63 190 219
Grand Rapids 66 27 31 4 4 62 184 237

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 66 47 15 3 1 98 242 161
Coachella Valley 64 44 14 4 2 94 240 173
Abbotsford 67 37 23 3 4 81 216 194
Colorado 65 35 21 6 3 79 191 175
Ontario 66 33 28 4 1 71 195 192
Bakersfield 65 32 29 2 2 68 192 201
Tucson 66 30 29 7 0 67 202 218
San Jose 65 28 32 1 4 61 183 222
Henderson 66 24 37 0 5 53 178 205
San Diego 66 19 44 2 1 41 167 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Calgary 5, Henderson 1

Hartford 5, Providence 0

Milwaukee 6, Grand Rapids 3

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Springfield 3, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 5

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 3, Rockford 0

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2

Coachella Valley 4, Ontario 0

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford 2, Manitoba 1

Rochester 4, Utica 2

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Springfield 6, Charlotte 5

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 5, San Diego 1

Laval 6, Milwaukee 4

Belleville 4, Toronto 0

Bridgeport 5, Providence 2

Hartford 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 11:30 p.m.

