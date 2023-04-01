NHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|75
|58
|12
|5
|121
|278
|160
|x-Toronto
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|253
|206
|Tampa Bay
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|262
|231
|Florida
|76
|38
|31
|7
|83
|265
|260
|Buffalo
|74
|36
|31
|7
|79
|264
|273
|Ottawa
|75
|37
|33
|5
|79
|241
|244
|Detroit
|75
|33
|33
|9
|75
|221
|250
|Montreal
|76
|30
|40
|6
|66
|219
|281
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|74
|47
|18
|9
|103
|243
|195
|x-New Jersey
|75
|47
|20
|8
|102
|259
|207
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|44
|21
|11
|99
|256
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|39
|28
|9
|87
|226
|207
|Pittsburgh
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|241
|243
|Washington
|76
|34
|33
|9
|77
|238
|238
|Philadelphia
|74
|29
|32
|13
|71
|202
|243
|Columbus
|74
|23
|43
|8
|54
|199
|293
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|75
|44
|22
|9
|97
|228
|201
|Dallas
|74
|40
|20
|14
|94
|255
|205
|Colorado
|74
|44
|24
|6
|94
|247
|205
|Winnipeg
|76
|42
|31
|3
|87
|228
|214
|Nashville
|74
|37
|29
|8
|82
|206
|219
|St. Louis
|75
|35
|34
|6
|76
|247
|276
|Arizona
|75
|27
|35
|13
|67
|211
|262
|Chicago
|75
|24
|45
|6
|54
|183
|271
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|75
|46
|22
|7
|99
|249
|216
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|23
|9
|97
|300
|255
|Los Angeles
|75
|43
|22
|10
|96
|259
|240
|Seattle
|74
|41
|25
|8
|90
|258
|237
|Calgary
|75
|34
|26
|15
|83
|240
|233
|Vancouver
|74
|34
|34
|6
|74
|256
|276
|San Jose
|75
|21
|39
|15
|57
|216
|289
|Anaheim
|75
|23
|42
|10
|56
|191
|306
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Florida 5, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1
Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT
Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Detroit 3, Carolina 2
St. Louis 5, Chicago 3
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Seattle 4, Anaheim 1
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT
Friday's Games
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.