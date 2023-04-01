NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Boston 75 58 12 5 121 278 160 31-4-3 27-8-2 16-5-3 x-Carolina 74 47 18 9 103 243 195 25-10-3 22-8-6 18-6-1 x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207 21-13-4 26-7-4 15-6-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 44 21 11 99 256 205 22-12-4 22-9-7 13-9-2 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 25-7-6 19-13-4 11-6-3 a-Tampa Bay 76 44 26 6 94 262 231 26-7-5 18-19-1 11-11-1 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 22-13-3 17-15-6 15-6-2 Pittsburgh 75 37 28 10 84 241 243 21-11-5 16-17-5 9-9-5 Florida 76 38 31 7 83 265 260 21-12-4 17-19-3 15-6-2 Buffalo 74 36 31 7 79 264 273 15-20-4 21-11-3 10-11-2 Ottawa 75 37 33 5 79 241 244 22-13-3 15-20-2 14-7-1 Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238 17-14-6 17-19-3 11-8-4 Detroit 75 33 33 9 75 221 250 19-15-4 14-18-5 7-13-2 Philadelphia 74 29 32 13 71 202 243 17-16-5 12-16-8 6-11-6 Montreal 76 30 40 6 66 219 281 16-18-3 14-22-3 6-16-1 Columbus 74 23 43 8 54 199 293 14-20-2 9-23-6 6-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Vegas 75 46 22 7 99 249 216 22-15-1 24-7-6 11-9-3 c-Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 24-11-3 20-11-6 14-7-1 p-Edmonton 76 44 23 9 97 300 255 21-12-6 23-11-3 14-6-1 p-Los Angeles 75 43 22 10 96 259 240 25-9-4 18-13-6 11-6-3 c-Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 18-10-9 22-10-5 14-3-4 c-Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 20-13-5 24-11-1 16-6-1 Seattle 74 41 25 8 90 258 237 17-15-4 24-10-4 12-8-2 Winnipeg 76 42 31 3 87 228 214 23-12-2 19-19-1 16-7-0 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 18-15-4 16-11-11 13-6-3 Nashville 74 37 29 8 82 206 219 18-14-4 19-15-4 7-10-4 St. Louis 75 35 34 6 76 247 276 16-16-5 19-18-1 9-12-1 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 17-18-1 17-16-5 14-6-0 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 20-12-4 7-23-9 9-10-6 San Jose 75 21 39 15 57 216 289 8-20-10 13-19-5 4-11-8 Anaheim 75 23 42 10 56 191 306 12-22-3 11-20-7 7-12-2 Chicago 75 24 45 6 54 183 271 14-21-3 10-24-3 6-18-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Seattle 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.